Telangana CM congratulates boxer Nikhat Zareen for her second World Championships title

Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao on Sunday congratulated ace Indian boxer Nikhat Zareen for her second World Championships title. The Chief Minister said that the Telangana government is committed to the development of sports and the welfare of sportspersons by encouraging them. The government will continue its efforts in this direction, he said.

PTI | Hyderabad | Updated: 26-03-2023 22:48 IST | Created: 26-03-2023 22:44 IST
File Photo Image Credit: Wikimedia Commons
  • Country:
  • India

Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao on Sunday congratulated ace Indian boxer Nikhat Zareen for her second World Championships title. Rao said that Nikhat Zareen is a proud child of Telangana and her successive victories has once again demonstrated India's popularity worldwide, a release from CMO said. The Chief Minister said that the Telangana government is committed to the development of sports and the welfare of sportspersons by encouraging them. The government will continue its efforts in this direction, he said. Nikhat Zareen upstaged two-time Asian champion Nguyen Thi Tam of Vietnam by a 5-0 verdict to take the light flyweight title at the KD Jadhav Indoor Hall in New Delhi. With the win, she becomes only the second Indian after the legendary MC Mary Kom to win the title of the prestigious tournament twice.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

