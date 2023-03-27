Left Menu

Soccer-Italy back on track with 2-0 win over Malta

Goals by forward Mateo Retegui and midfielder Matteo Pessina steered Italy to a 2-0 win over Malta in their Euro 2024 qualification Group C clash at Sunday. Vincenzo Grifo was close to make it three for the visitors shortly after but Malta goalkeeper Henry Bonello skilfully blocked his attempt. England comfortably beat Ukraine 2-0 to put Gareth Southgate's team in control of Group C earlier on Sunday.

Goals by forward Mateo Retegui and midfielder Matteo Pessina steered Italy to a 2-0 win over Malta in their Euro 2024 qualification Group C clash at Sunday. Defending champions Italy were looking to get back on track after starting the campaign with a 2-1 loss against England on Thursday.

It took 15 minutes before Italy got their first goal when Retegui broke free from his marker to power in a header from a corner with Pessina doubling the lead after 27 minutes when he tapped Emerson's cross in from a short distance. Vincenzo Grifo was close to make it three for the visitors shortly after but Malta goalkeeper Henry Bonello skilfully blocked his attempt.

