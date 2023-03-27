Left Menu

World Masters Athletics Indoor Championship: 95-year old Bhagwani Devi Dagar bags gold

Bhagwani Devi Dagar bagged a gold medal in Discuss Throw at the age of 95 in World Masters Athletics Indoor Championship at Torun in Poland.

ANI | Updated: 27-03-2023 07:24 IST | Created: 27-03-2023 07:24 IST
World Masters Athletics Indoor Championship: 95-year old Bhagwani Devi Dagar bags gold
India's veteran athlete Bhagwani Devi Dagar after winning gold medal in Discuss Throw in World Masters Athletics Indoor Championship (Image: SAI Media). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Poland

India's 95-year-old veteran Bhagwani Devi Dagar bagged a gold medal in Discuss Throw in World Masters Athletics Indoor Championship at Torun in Poland. The veteran Haryana athlete at the 2022 World Masters Athletics Championships in Finland ran 100m faster than anybody else in the 90-94 age category, winning a gold medal for India in the process.

Born in Khedka village of Haryana Bhagwani Devi got married at the very young age of 12 and was widowed at 30. Having lost a baby boy by the time her husband passed away, Bhagwani Devi decided not to remarry, instead focusing all her energies on her young daughter and another child she was pregnant with at the time. After four years, her eight-year-old daughter also succumbed prematurely, leaving her toddler son as her only offspring. But Bhagwani Devi did not give up, working long hours in the field to sustain herself and her son, with support from her elder sister who had also married into the same family. Eventually, her efforts paid off and Bhagwani Devi's son got a job as a clerk in the Delhi Municipal Corporation, which helped improve the family's economic situation.

Soon enough, Bhagwani Devi became a grandmother, with three grandchildren. The eldest of them, Vikas Dagar, grew an active interest in sports, and in spite of coordination impairments, went on to represent India in several competitions, including the Asian Games. A Khel Ratna Awardee, Vikas holds multiple records as a para-athlete. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Researchers reveals how odours from other people's sweat help to treat social anxiety

Researchers reveals how odours from other people's sweat help to treat socia...

 United States
2
Health News Roundup: Bayer's pharma chief hopes EU takes time to improve drug rules reform; US FDA proposes higher bar for accelerated approvals for cancer drugs and more

Health News Roundup: Bayer's pharma chief hopes EU takes time to improve dru...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: Bayer's pharma chief hopes EU takes time to improve drug rules reform; US FDA proposes higher bar for accelerated approvals for cancer drugs and more

Health News Roundup: Bayer's pharma chief hopes EU takes time to improve dru...

 Global
4
World News Roundup: Russia, China are not creating military alliance, Putin says; Roxham Road, asylum-seeker destination, busy after Biden-Trudeau pact and more

World News Roundup: Russia, China are not creating military alliance, Putin ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

A Plastic Pandemic: The Devastating Effects of Microplastic Pollution

The Hunger Games: How Poverty and Malnutrition Affect Millions Worldwide

The Role of Artificial Intelligence in Advancing Science and Development

The Widening Gap: Understanding the Root Causes of Disparities in Human Development

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023