Left Menu

Raiza Dhillon best Indian on show on day one

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 27-03-2023 21:31 IST | Created: 27-03-2023 21:31 IST
Raiza Dhillon best Indian on show on day one

Skeet shooter Raiza Dhillon shot a 70 to emerge as the best Indian on show on day one of the ISSF Shotgun World Cup in Larnaca, Cyprus on Monday.

Raiza, competing in the women's section, was in 14th spot after three rounds of qualification and will be aiming to finish among the top-eight with 50 targets coming up on Tuesday, before the final rounds begin on the same day.

Parinaz Dhailwal shot 64 to lie in 44th spot, while Areeba Khan was further down in 58th, having shot a 59.

The leading score of the day was 72, shot by six competitors, with Victoria Larsson of Sweden perching on the top of the leaderboard.

In men's skeet, India's Angad Vir Singh Bajwa also shot 70 but found himself in the 47th spot, with teammates Abhay Singh Sekhon in 62nd position with 69 and Man Singh in 81st with 67, respectively.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
After Riyadh and Damascus agree to reopen Embassies, Syrian President is expected to return to the Arab fold

After Riyadh and Damascus agree to reopen Embassies, Syrian President is exp...

 Cyprus
2
UNHCR report shows growing potential of Islamic giving to save lives of forcibly displaced

UNHCR report shows growing potential of Islamic giving to save lives of forc...

 Global
3
AAP councillors to bring 4 resolutions for benefit of businesspersons during civic body meet: Party

AAP councillors to bring 4 resolutions for benefit of businesspersons during...

 India
4
When governments use AI to predict what the people want

When governments use AI to predict what the people want

 Spain

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Dark Side of ChatGPT's Popularity: Malware Distributors Target Facebook Users

A Plastic Pandemic: The Devastating Effects of Microplastic Pollution

The Hunger Games: How Poverty and Malnutrition Affect Millions Worldwide

The Role of Artificial Intelligence in Advancing Science and Development

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023