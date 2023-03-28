Indian skeet shooters bow out in qualification

Indian skeet shooters bowed out at the qualification stage of both the women's and men's individual competitions at the ISSF Shotgun World Cup in Larnaca, Cyprus on Tuesday.

Raiza Dhillon was the best Indian finisher overall, shooting a score of 114 for a 16th place finish in women's skeet event. London Olympics bronze medallist and six-time European champion Danka Bartekova of Slovakia won the gold in the event.

Among other Indian women in the fray, Parinaz Dhaliwal shot 108 for a 33rd place finish, while Areeba Khan finished 40th with 105 points.

In men's skeet, Angad Vir Singh Bajwa shot 116 to finish 33rd, while Abhay Singh Sekhon was 74th with a tally of 108. Man Singh shot 105 for an 86th place finish.

Two Indian skeet pairs -- Raiza-Man Singh and Areeba-Angad -- will compete in the mixed team skeet competition on Wednesday.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)