Left Menu

India end SAFF U-17 Women's Championship campaign with loss to Russia, finish third on table

Almost from the start, Russia ensured that India didn't get much of the ball, rotating possession and controlling the play.

ANI | Updated: 29-03-2023 08:50 IST | Created: 29-03-2023 08:50 IST
India end SAFF U-17 Women's Championship campaign with loss to Russia, finish third on table
India and Russia teams in action (Photo: AIFF Media). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Bangladesh

The India U-17 team put up a brave display before eventually going down to Russia in their final game of the SAFF U-17 Women's Championship campaign on Tuesday. The Young Tigresses finished third on the table, winning two and losing two games in the tournament. India went into this game on a high, after a 9-0 demolition of Bhutan, but knew that they were up against it facing the most dominant team at the tournament. Almost from the start, Russia ensured that India didn't get much of the ball, rotating possession and controlling the play. India's defence were up to the task, but in the 10th minute, an unfortunate goalkeeping error downed them.

Vasilisa Avlienko's long-range effort, while swerving dangerously, looked to be comfortable for Khushi Kumari. The youngster though had misjudged the curve and ended up palming it into the net. Three minutes later, Russia were awarded a penalty after a clumsy foul in the box and Daria Kotlova converted coolly to double their lead. India latched up their defence for the rest of the half, and played on the counter, the defence often launching long balls to Shilji Shaji, Pooja and Sibani Devi in the hope of catching Russia cold.

At the start of the second half, the ploy almost paid off, when Arina Kadigrob and goalkeeper Uliana Obukhova made a mess of a routine save to allow Sibani to sneak in. The winger capitalised on their dallying to snatch the ball, but Obukhova was at hand to ensure she didn't run free. From there the chances fell few and far between for the Young Tigresses, who put bodies behind the ball to ensure they didn't concede more and try and force the game at the later stages.

With a minute of regulation time left to play India had their best chance of the game. From an indirect free kick, Shilji forced Obukhova into a diving save. The rebound fell to Menaka who played Pooja through. The youngster shot wide. It brought the curtain down on a valuable learning experience for the young team. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Cash-rich BioNTech plans to spend about $1 billion more on research this year; Pakistan defers decision on drug price rise as pharma firms struggle and more

Health News Roundup: Cash-rich BioNTech plans to spend about $1 billion more...

 Global
2
Nokia upgrades DOCOMO's IP core, enables network slicing for 5G services

Nokia upgrades DOCOMO's IP core, enables network slicing for 5G services

 Japan
3
10 Startup Business Ideas to Watch Out for in 2023
Blog

10 Startup Business Ideas to Watch Out for in 2023

 Global
4
NASA, Boeing to provide update on Starliner Crew Flight Test to space station

NASA, Boeing to provide update on Starliner Crew Flight Test to space statio...

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Game-Changer: How ChatGPT-4 is Revolutionizing Creative Professions

10 Startup Business Ideas to Watch Out for in 2023

Devastating Communities: The Deadly Trio of Drought, Hunger, and Poverty

The Dark Side of ChatGPT's Popularity: Malware Distributors Target Facebook Users

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023