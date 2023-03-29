Kevin De Bruyne shines as Belgium overcomes Germany in thrilling encounter

Belgium's rebuild under Domenico Tedesco has started to shape up and Kevin De Bruyne has taken centre stage to look over the entire build-up. Belgium overcame Germany with a 3-2 victory in a dramatic fashion at RheinEnergieStadion on Wednesday. The entire game revolved around one player Kevin De Bruyne. He singlehandedly unravelled Germany's backline to open up spaces for the likes of Romelu Lukaku and Yannick Carrasco.

With two assists and one goal, De Bruyne ensured Germany's downfall. It didn't take much time for De Bruyne to settle into the game and create chances for his teammates. In the opening 6 minutes of the game, the Belgian mid-fielder with his eagle eyed vision found Carrasco in open space who got past Marc-Andre ter Stegen with sheer power on the shot.

Three minutes later De Bruyne opened up space for Lukaku, who made a run behind the defenders. De Bruyne slipped past the ball through the legs of the German defender to find his teammate. In the end, Lukaku scored the goal with a simple finish to make it 2-0 within the opening 10 minutes of the game. Belgium kept the pressure on the German defence with their ruthless attacking power. They took every opportunity to test Stegen on the goal.

Germany broke through the pressure as they regrouped and tried to enforce a comeback in the final minutes of the first half of the game. Niclas Fullkrug reduced the deficit in half after scoring a penalty in the 44th minute of the game. Belgium skipper De Bruyne ensured that Germany was left with no chance of making a comeback. This time taking up the role of striker De Bruyne sealed the game with a one-touch finish.

Germany still tried to defy the odds late into the game with a goal from Serge Gnabry in the 87th minute of the game. But, it was too late to take something out of the game. Kevin De Bruyne will now return to Manchester City to face Liverpool at the Etihad Stadium on 1st April. (ANI)

