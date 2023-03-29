Left Menu

Mahindra Thar crosses 1-lakh cumulative production mark

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 29-03-2023 17:25 IST | Created: 29-03-2023 16:49 IST
Representative image
Mahindra & Mahindra on Wednesday said its sports utility vehicle Thar has crossed 1 lakh cumulative production milestone.

The model has achieved the production milestone in less than 2.5 years, the auto major said in a statement.

''We have seen the Thar evolve from being a hardcore off-roader to a vehicle that has become a symbol of freedom, passion, and the ultimate lifestyle SUV,'' Mahindra & Mahindra President - Automotive Division Veejay Nakra said in a statement.

Thar is now available in both 4x4 and rear wheel drive (RWD) variants mated with both petrol and diesel powertrains.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

