Dennerby names 22-member squad for Olympic Qualifier

Indian womens football team coach Thomas Dennerby on Wednesday named a 22-member squad for the Olympic Qualifier Round 1 to be played in Bishkek, Kyrgyz Republic from April 4.Apart from India, the hosts Kyrgyz Republic are the only other team in Group G after Turkmenistan pulled out of the tournament.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 29-03-2023 21:45 IST | Created: 29-03-2023 21:45 IST
Dennerby names 22-member squad for Olympic Qualifier

Indian women's football team coach Thomas Dennerby on Wednesday named a 22-member squad for the Olympic Qualifier Round 1 to be played in Bishkek, Kyrgyz Republic from April 4.

Apart from India, the hosts Kyrgyz Republic are the only other team in Group G after Turkmenistan pulled out of the tournament. The two teams will play each other twice on April 4 and April 7.

The Blue Tigresses will reach the Kyrgyz Republic from Uzbekistan, where they played a friendly match against the Uzbekistan national team as part of the preparations for the Olympic qualifier. The Indian team also played two friendly games in Jordan. The squad: Goalkeepers: Sowmiya Narayansamy, Shreya Hooda and Elangbam Panthoi Defenders: Ashalata Devi, Sweety Devi, Ritu Rani, Ranjana Chanu, Michel Castanha, Dalima Chhibber, Manisa Panna and Juli Kishan Midfielders: Shilky Devi Hemam, Anju Tamang, Indumathi Kathiresan, Sangita Basfore and Karthika AngamuthuForwards: Grace Dangmei, Soumya Guguloth, Renu, Karishma Shirvoikar, Sandhiya Ranganathan and Apurna Narzary Head coach: Thomas Dennerby.

The Future of Climate Change: How Science and Technology are Shaping Our Response in 2023

Unlock the Power of AI for Free: Top Tools You Need to Know

Game-Changer: How ChatGPT-4 is Revolutionizing Creative Professions

10 Startup Business Ideas to Watch Out for in 2023

