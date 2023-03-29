Left Menu

Khelo India U-21 Women's Hockey League: HAR Hockey Academy, SAI BAL team register wins on opening day of phase two

In the first game of the day, Har Hockey Academy took on Salute Hockey Academy and beat them by a comprehensive 17-0 scoreline

ANI | Updated: 29-03-2023 22:54 IST | Created: 29-03-2023 22:51 IST
Khelo India U-21 Women's Hockey League: HAR Hockey Academy, SAI BAL team register wins on opening day of phase two
A visual from one of the matches. (Photo- HI Media). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

HAR Hockey Academy and SAI BAL Team registered victories on the opening day of the Khelo India Women's Hockey League (U-21 - Phase 2) in their respective matches on Wednesday, March 29 2023, in Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh.

In the first game of the day, Har Hockey Academy took on Salute Hockey Academy and beat them by a comprehensive 17-0 scoreline. The goal scorers were Bhateri (4', 44'), Shashi Khasha (6', 40'), Kriti (8', 45'), Seema (9', 51'), Saavi (14', 32', 47'), Pinki (17', 36', 42'), Team Captain Usha (23'), Pooja (35'), and Monu (38'), as per a press release from Hockey India.

The final match of the day saw the SAI BAL Team defeat the HIM Hockey Academy 2-0. Priyanka Dogra (48') scored from a penalty corner to break the deadlock, and Himanshi Gawande (60') added a late goal to seal the deal for SAI BAL Team. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
SpaceX to launch more Starlink internet satellites into orbit today: Watch live

SpaceX to launch more Starlink internet satellites into orbit today: Watch l...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: U.S. FDA panel to discuss Perrigo's daily OTC birth-control pill in May; WHO revises COVID-19 vaccine recommendations for Omicron-era and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. FDA panel to discuss Perrigo's daily OTC birth-con...

 Global
3
Summer travel set to improve from last year, Ryanair CEO says

Summer travel set to improve from last year, Ryanair CEO says

 United Kingdom
4
Poverty, informality and child labour expected to increase without urgent support after Türkiye and Syria earthquakes

Poverty, informality and child labour expected to increase without urgent su...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Future of Climate Change: How Science and Technology are Shaping Our Response in 2023

Unlock the Power of AI for Free: Top Tools You Need to Know

Game-Changer: How ChatGPT-4 is Revolutionizing Creative Professions

10 Startup Business Ideas to Watch Out for in 2023

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023