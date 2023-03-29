Khelo India U-21 Women's Hockey League: HAR Hockey Academy, SAI BAL team register wins on opening day of phase two

HAR Hockey Academy and SAI BAL Team registered victories on the opening day of the Khelo India Women's Hockey League (U-21 - Phase 2) in their respective matches on Wednesday, March 29 2023, in Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh.

In the first game of the day, Har Hockey Academy took on Salute Hockey Academy and beat them by a comprehensive 17-0 scoreline. The goal scorers were Bhateri (4', 44'), Shashi Khasha (6', 40'), Kriti (8', 45'), Seema (9', 51'), Saavi (14', 32', 47'), Pinki (17', 36', 42'), Team Captain Usha (23'), Pooja (35'), and Monu (38'), as per a press release from Hockey India.

The final match of the day saw the SAI BAL Team defeat the HIM Hockey Academy 2-0. Priyanka Dogra (48') scored from a penalty corner to break the deadlock, and Himanshi Gawande (60') added a late goal to seal the deal for SAI BAL Team. (ANI)

