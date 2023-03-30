Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

Soccer-Spurs director Paratici's ban extended worldwide by FIFA

FIFA have extended bans imposed on past and present Juventus officials to apply worldwide, the soccer governing body said on Wednesday, with Tottenham Hotspur's current managing director of football Fabio Paratici among the individuals affected by the move. In January, Serie A's Juventus were deducted 15 points for the season by an Italian soccer court investigating the club's transfer dealings and finances.

Swimming-Peaty skips British championships to focus on his mental health

Triple Olympic breaststroke champion Adam Peaty said he will miss next week's British swimming championships as he focuses on his mental health ahead of the 2024 Paris Games. The 28-year-old spoke in an Instagram post of his personal battles and the pressures that came with success. He said he was tired and not enjoying the sport as much as before.

Olympics-IOC rejects IBA claims over boxing officials

The International Olympic Committee on Wednesday rejected claims by the International Boxing Association that the Olympic body had misused information regarding boxing officials.

The IOC said it wrote a letter to IBA President Umar Kremlev and ordered a full review of the embattled IBA's progress on reforms.

Soccer-Canada face mission 'impossible' to replace injured Beckie - Priestman

Canada coach Bev Priestman said injured forward Janine Beckie was "impossible to replace" as she named her 25-player squad on Wednesday for a training camp and friendly against France in the lead up to the Women's World Cup. Olympic champions Canada have their work cut out with scarcely more than 100 days to go before the quadrennial tournament kicks off in Australia and New Zealand, after losing veteran forward Beckie to an anterior cruciate ligament injury earlier this month.

Olympics-Bach wrong on Russian participation, says Ukrainian tennis player Kostyuk

International Olympic Committee President Thomas Bach was wrong to argue that Russian and Belarus athletes can return to international competitions because they already compete without friction in some sports, Ukrainian tennis player Marta Kostyuk said on Wednesday. Bach used the example of Kostyuk's victory at the WTA tournament in Austin, Texas over Russia's Varvara Gracheva in the final earlier this month, to reinforce his point on Tuesday that Russians already compete in some sports without problems.

Ukraine says IOC retreating on principles over Russian athletes

Ukraine's authorities suggested on Wednesday the International Olympic Committee (IOC) was retreating from its principles by recommending Russian and Belarusian athletes take part in international competitions as neutrals amid a war in Ukraine. The Kremlin, meanwhile, said there were "elements of discrimination" in the IOC'S announcement on Tuesday, which would deprive its athletes of national symbols in competition.

Olympics-American football closer to full Olympic recognition with IOC board approval

American football took the penultimate step needed before it can attempt to get onto the Olympic Games programme on Wednesday when it got the approval of the International Olympic Committee's powerful executive board. The International Federation of American Football (IFAF) will now need to wait for the approval of the decision by the IOC session in October in Mumbai, India.

Tennis-Andreescu suffered torn ankle ligaments at Miami Open

Canada's Bianca Andreescu suffered two torn ligaments in her left ankle at the Miami Open this week and is unsure when she will be fit to return to action, the former U.S. Open champion said on Wednesday. World number 31 Andreescu retired from her fourth-round match against Russia's Ekaterina Alexandrova in Miami on Monday and left the court in a wheelchair after screaming in pain having fallen while moving across the baseline.

Golf-ANWA champion Davis endures nightmare start to title defense

Defending champion Anna Davis made a disastrous start to her Augusta National Women's Amateur title defense on Wednesday as she began her round with a quintuple bogey after breaking course regulations. Due to damp conditions at Champions Retreat Golf Club a rule was in place that allowed players to mark, lift, and clean their ball on the fairway but Davis thought preferred lies were being played.

Tennis-Cirstea stuns Sabalenka to reach Miami Open semi-final

Unseeded Romanian Sorana Cirstea earned the biggest win of her career with a 6-4 6-4 victory over Australian Open champion and world number two Aryna Sabalenka on Wednesday to reach the Miami Open semi-final. Cirstea, who has yet to drop a set in Miami and is the last unseeded player in the draw, delivered a stunning performance while taking advantage of some untimely double faults to become only the third person to beat Sabalenka this year.

