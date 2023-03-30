Left Menu

Axar said that he would provide full support to new skipper Warner.David is a talented player. Its been 3-4 years with the franchise now and it feels like home, Axar said.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 30-03-2023 12:24 IST | Created: 30-03-2023 12:23 IST
Vice-captaincy is a reward of my hardwork, says DC's Axar Patel
Axar Patel Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Axar Patel is excited about his new role as Delhi Capitals vice-captain, terming the responsibility entrusted upon him as a reward for all the hardwork he has put in for the franchise over past few seasons.

''In my opinion, if you have gotten this role that means you are growing as a senior player. It's like getting a reward for all that you've done for the team. I'm excited about this role,'' the lanky all-rounder said in a video posted on DC's twitter handle. ''Our team is mostly the same, we have the same players from the last 3-4 years. We know our players well and that will be an important point.'' Axar will be deputy to Australian David Warner, who has been named as DC skipper for this season in place of Rishabh Pant, who is currently undergoing rehabilitation following a horrific car accident in December. Axar said that he would provide full support to new skipper Warner.

''David is a talented player. I will provide him with an atmosphere where he can make best use of his abilities. It's a different feeling altogether when you join DC Camp. It's been 3-4 years with the franchise now and it feels like home,'' Axar said. DC will start their campaign with an away game against Lucknow Super Giants on April 1 before returning to their home base to play defending champions Gujarat Titans on April 4. ''We are playing here at Kotla after so long. I feel it will be really important. We will have our fans here and I'm sure the fans would be excited to cheer for us,'' Axar said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

