Srikanth beats Sai Praneeth to enter quarterfinals of Madrid Masters

Indian shuttler Kidambi Srikanth progressed to the men's singles quarterfinals of Madrid Masters badminton tournament with a straight game win over compatriot B Sai Praneeth here on Thursday.

World no. 21 Srikanth, seeded fifth, got the better of his 49th ranked Indian compatriot 21-15 21-12 in a second round match. However, a tough contest awaits the former world No. 1 in the quarterfinals as he is pitted against top seed Kenta Nishimoto of Japan. Nishimoto was handed a walkover by France's Arnaud Merkle in their second round contest.

Kiran George, Priyanshu Rajawat and Sameer Verma are the other Indian shuttlers in fray in men's singles.

