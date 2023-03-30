Left Menu

Srikanth beats Sai Praneeth to enter quarterfinals of Madrid Masters

Indian shuttler Kidambi Srikanth progressed to the mens singles quarterfinals of Madrid Masters badminton tournament with a straight game win over compatriot B Sai Praneeth here on Thursday.World no. 21 Srikanth, seeded fifth, got the better of his 49th ranked Indian compatriot 21-15 21-12 in a second round match.

PTI | Madrid | Updated: 30-03-2023 15:14 IST | Created: 30-03-2023 15:06 IST
Srikanth beats Sai Praneeth to enter quarterfinals of Madrid Masters
Srikanth Kidambi (file image) Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Spain

Indian shuttler Kidambi Srikanth progressed to the men's singles quarterfinals of Madrid Masters badminton tournament with a straight game win over compatriot B Sai Praneeth here on Thursday.

World no. 21 Srikanth, seeded fifth, got the better of his 49th ranked Indian compatriot 21-15 21-12 in a second round match. However, a tough contest awaits the former world No. 1 in the quarterfinals as he is pitted against top seed Kenta Nishimoto of Japan. Nishimoto was handed a walkover by France's Arnaud Merkle in their second round contest.

Kiran George, Priyanshu Rajawat and Sameer Verma are the other Indian shuttlers in fray in men's singles.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
(Updated) SpaceX to launch more Starlink internet satellites into orbit today: Watch live

(Updated) SpaceX to launch more Starlink internet satellites into orbit toda...

 Global
2
Sun emits powerful X-class solar flare; NASA telescope captures event

Sun emits powerful X-class solar flare; NASA telescope captures event

 Global
3
BRIEF-Aramco JV Hapco Breaks Ground On New Refinery And Petrochemical Complex In Panjin, China

BRIEF-Aramco JV Hapco Breaks Ground On New Refinery And Petrochemical Comple...

 Saudi Arabia
4
Fresh Water scarcity is real - Privilege for few- Water investment only pragmatic approach: Entrepreneurs: Paresh Ghelani and Jay Patel

Fresh Water scarcity is real - Privilege for few- Water investment only prag...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Looking Ahead: Predictions for the Business and Economic Landscape in 2023

The Future of Climate Change: How Science and Technology are Shaping Our Response in 2023

Unlock the Power of AI for Free: Top Tools You Need to Know

Game-Changer: How ChatGPT-4 is Revolutionizing Creative Professions

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023