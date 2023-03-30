Left Menu

Adrian Luna Kerala Blasters FC midfielder to miss Super Cup

Kerala Blasters DC midfielder Adrian Luna will miss the Super Cup tournament due to personal reasons. Kerela Blasters FC released an official statement which said, "The club would like to inform its fans that Adrian Luna has been granted extended leave for personal reasons."

Adrian Luna (Photo/ISL Media). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Indian Super League (ISL) side Kerala Blasters FC, on Wednesday, announced that midfielder Adrian Luna won't be part of their squad for the upcoming Super Cup, which is set to be held in Kerala. Luna will miss the tournament due to personal reasons. Kerela Blasters FC released an official statement which said, "The club would like to inform its fans that Adrian Luna has been granted extended leave for personal reasons. As a result, he will not be participating in the upcoming edition of the Super Cup. We understand the importance of this competition, but we respect Adrian's need for time away from the team," read a statement from Kerala Blasters FC.

Luna was an important player for the Blasters as the club qualified for the ISL playoffs during the 2022-23 season. He featured in 20 games for the club, contributing four goals and six assists. This was the first time that the Blasters qualified for the playoffs in back-to-back ISL seasons. The Super Cup is scheduled to begin from April 8 with the winners getting a chance to seal qualification for the group stages of the AFC Cup 2023-24. The winners of the Super Cup will then play I-League champions Gokulam Kerala FC for a AFC Cup group stage berth. But if Gokulam Kerala win the Super Cup, they get an automatic entry to group stages of the AFC Cup 2023-24.

Kerala Blasters FC have been drawn alongside Bengaluru FC, RoundGlass Punjab FC and the winner of Qualifier one in Group A of the Super Cup. (ANI)

