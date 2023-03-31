Left Menu

India have firepower in pace department to trouble Australia in the WTC Final: Taylor

The Australian seamers are renowned for bowling with the Dukes ball and have a lot of experience. But taylor didnt rule out Indias chances.I wouldnt rule out this Indian side. I think there are still a lot of India seamers that are fantastic and enjoy bowling with the Dukes ball.

PTI | Dubai | Updated: 31-03-2023 15:32 IST | Created: 31-03-2023 15:25 IST
India have firepower in pace department to trouble Australia in the WTC Final: Taylor
Ross Taylor. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United Arab Emirates

Former New Zealand skipper Ross Taylor has backed the Indian pace unit to cause trouble for Australian batters in the World Test Championship final scheduled at the Oval in London from June 7-11.

Taylor, himself a World Test Championship winner, feels Indian fast bowlers have the wherewithal to create problems for Australia even though Jasprit Bumrah will be sidelined due to a back surgery.

''Any time you play in England, conditions and the weather play a big part,'' Taylor was told ICC website. ''Any time you think of Australia and India, and also you're playing in a neutral ground, the seamers play a big part. The Australian seamers are renowned for bowling with the Dukes ball and have a lot of experience.'' But taylor didn't rule out India's chances.

''I wouldn't rule out this Indian side. They have had a lot of success over there in the years gone past, they have a few of these seamers,'' he added.

While spin played a key role in the recent Border-Gavaskar Trophy in India, Taylor expects pacers of both the teams to rule the roost in the WTC Final at The Oval.

Taylor is confident that even without Bumrah, India have enough options in the pace department to make an impact in English conditions.

''Very tough to replace someone like Bumrah. He has been fantastic in all three formats and is the leader of their bowling attack,'' he said. ''But I think there's still enough depth in this Indian line-up to trouble the Australian side. (Mohammed) Shami and co are fantastic in these conditions. ''When you consider the India attack, (Mohammed) Siraj and Co. are also very good with the Dukes ball. ''I think there are still a lot of (India) seamers that are fantastic and enjoy bowling with the Dukes ball. Umesh Yadav also bowls 140-plus. They will relish the opportunity to bowl with the Dukes ball and in English conditions,'' Taylor added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Carl Icahn wants to bring back Illumina's ex-CEO -WSJ; J&J bows out of RSV vaccine race after scrapping trial and more

Health News Roundup: Carl Icahn wants to bring back Illumina's ex-CEO -WSJ; ...

 Global
2
Sports News Roundup: Golf-Reed not expecting LIV-PGA Tour animosity at Augusta; Olympics-IOC rejects IBA claims over boxing officials and more

Sports News Roundup: Golf-Reed not expecting LIV-PGA Tour animosity at Augus...

 Global
3
ANALYSIS-Indonesia's electric vehicle ambitions hinge on green mining drive

ANALYSIS-Indonesia's electric vehicle ambitions hinge on green mining drive

 Global
4
(Update: Deferred) SpaceX to launch Space Development Agency’s Tranche 0 LEO satellites today: Watch live

(Update: Deferred) SpaceX to launch Space Development Agency’s Tranche 0 LEO...

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The SWOT Satellite: Measuring the Pulse of Our Planet's Water Resources

BuzzFeed Buzzes up Content Creation with OpenAI's ChatGPT-Powered AI

Sustainable Mobility: The Key to a Greener Future

Looking Ahead: Predictions for the Business and Economic Landscape in 2023

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023