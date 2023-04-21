Left Menu

South African teen dreams of becoming first Black racer in MotoGP

The teenager's idol Brad Binder - who he met last month - is the first and only South African to win a race in MotoGP. Dressed in riding gear, Ora revs up his bike and says he is driven by the lack of Black representation in the sport overseas.

Reuters | Updated: 21-04-2023 13:32 IST | Created: 21-04-2023 13:30 IST
South African teen dreams of becoming first Black racer in MotoGP
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

As 14-year old Oratilwe Phiri whizzes past his father on a black and turquoise motorcycle at a racetrack east of Johannesburg, he has one goal in mind: to one day be the first Black person to race in MotoGP. Ora - as he is known - has been racing since he was four, thanks to an interest ignited by his motorcycle enthusiast father Thabiso Phiri.

With a towel and a spray bottle in hand, an excited Thabiso keeps himself busy as he readies Ora's bike for yet another race. "I can't put it into words. He makes me so proud," said Thabiso, who had to sell his own motorbike to invest in Ora's dream.

That dream is also shared by his coach Thabiso Khumalo, who says Ora has the right mindset to succeed. Grand Prix motorcycle racing historically has been dominated by European racers. The teenager's idol Brad Binder - who he met last month - is the first and only South African to win a race in MotoGP.

Dressed in riding gear, Ora revs up his bike and says he is driven by the lack of Black representation in the sport overseas. "(To) be the first Black person to be racing overseas, in the series MotoGP... I really wanna get there and be a champion," Ora said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: WHO launches mRNA vaccine hub in Cape Town; Marburg cases rise to sixteen in Equatorial Guinea and more

Health News Roundup: WHO launches mRNA vaccine hub in Cape Town; Marburg cas...

 Global
2
Wipro Consumer Care & Lighting acquires Kerala-based ready-to-cook brand Brahmins

Wipro Consumer Care & Lighting acquires Kerala-based ready-to-cook brand Bra...

 India
3
Galaxy Watch 5/5 Pro users can now track menstrual cycles using temperature sensor

Galaxy Watch 5/5 Pro users can now track menstrual cycles using temperature ...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: WHO launches mRNA vaccine hub in Cape Town; People lost faith in childhood vaccines during COVID pandemic, UNICEF says and more

Health News Roundup: WHO launches mRNA vaccine hub in Cape Town; People lost...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Revolutionizing Urban Mobility: The Power of Technology-Driven Disruption

Powering the Pacific: How Containerized Energy Could Solve Energy Woes

Tech: A Blessing or a Curse?

Revolutionizing Higher Education: Can Technology Lead the Way?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023