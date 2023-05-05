Indian Women's League 2023: Sethu FC maintain winning run; a stroll in the park for Odisha FC

Sethu FC Madurai made short work of Eastern Sporting Union winning 3-0 in a Group B clash of the Indian Women's League 2023, at the TransStadia, on Friday. So far, they have won all four matches in the group league and are sitting at the top with 12 points. In the four matches, the Madurai side have scored 20 goals and have conceded only two. On the other hand, Eastern Sporting Union, the former champions of the IWL, suffered their second straight defeat in four matches. They won their two other matches.

Naorem Priyangka Devi put Sethu FC in front in the 24th minute. Sumati Kumari and Kiran Pisda scored the second and third goals for Sethu in the 60th and 87th minute, respectively. Naorem Priyangka Devi was adjudged the player of the match. Odisha FC made mincemeat of a hapless Churchill Brothers with a 10-0 victory in a Group B clash at the Shahibaug Police Stadium as per the All India Football Federation (AIFF).

A brace each from Ngangom Bala Devi, Karishma Oram, substitute Malati Munda and a goal each from Jasoda Munda, Karthika Angamuthu, S Lynda Kom and Faustina Worwornyo Akpo helped Odisha FC stand at the second position in Group B with nine points from four matches. Churchill Brothers FC are yet to register a point having conceded 8 goals in four matches so far. In the previous match, they lost by an identical margin to Kickstart FC. Lynda Kom was named the Player of the Match.

Kickstart FC from Karnataka consolidated their position in Group B when they made short of Lords FA Kochi 4-1 at the Shahibaug Police Stadium. With this victory, they climbed to the third position in the group with 9 points from 4 matches. Lords F A Kochi, with only one win, are languishing in the 6th position. Goals from Kioko Elizabeth Katungwa, Saru Limbu, Laishram Bibicha Devi and Sonia Marak helped the team from Karnataka to record a convincing victory over the team from Kochi after leading 3-1 at half time. Lords F A's only goal came from a penalty in the first half through Camille Rodriguez from the Philippines.

Kickstart FC did not have to wait for long to break Lords F A Kochi's defence as Kenyan forward Kioko Elizabeth Katungwa put her team ahead in the fourth minute. A long ball from the back from skipper, Dalima Chhibber was followed well by Kioko Elizabeth. The Kenyan beat the offside trap and lobbed it over Lords FA's custodian Afshan Ashiq to make it 1-0.

Astam Oran of Kickstart FC was adjudged the Player of the Match. Celtic Queens FC registered their first point when they held Central Reserve Police Force Football Club to a 2-2 draw at the TransStadia.

The draw for CRPF meant that they are in the fourth position in Group B with seven points from four matches, a point above former champions, Eastern Sporting Union. After Mangpineng Khongsai put Celtic Queens in the lead in the 39th minute, CRPF retaliated with two quick goals through Nisha (45) and Ritu (48). But Celtic's Kayenpaibam Anju Chanu scored from 20 yards with a brilliant left-footer to restore parity in the 56th minute. She was named the Player of the Match. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)