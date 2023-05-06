This season at Chelsea has been "one of the lowest points" of his career, says Raheem Sterling

The England attacker, Raheem Sterling was signed by Chelsea in the last summer transfer window from Manchester City for a deal worth 47.5 million pounds. But the transfer has not been a success as Chelsea is in the bottom half of the Premier League and are on a six-game losing streak in all competitions. Raheem Sterling says this season at Chelsea has been "one of the lowest points" of his career and the club's next manager must have "the final say on everything", according to Sky Sports.

The 28-year-old has scored only four goals and produced just two assists in 24 league appearances amid a torrid season that has seen him struggle for form and fitness. "Personally, this is one of the lowest points in my career," Sterling exclusively told Sky Sports. "This might sound a bit weird, but it is also a great learning curve. "It will only make me stronger and also the group stronger. These challenges, not in just football but life as well, it's crucial to how we deal with things and how we kick on after." "It's been pretty smooth sailing winning, winning and winning but sometimes in life stuff gets thrown at you and it is a challenge that I'm looking forward to, hitting it head on and not trying to hide from it, Raheem Sterling told Sky Sports.

After sacking Graham Potter, Frank Lampard is the fourth manager of Chelsea's season as the new owner, Todd Bohely looks for a suitable man for the job for the upcoming season. Sterling reckons the next person in the dugout must have full control. "I'm not one to tell the club what to do but from what I can gauge from where I was previously, organisation is the most important thing. Having a manager that has the final say on everything and it is his way with everyone having to follow that," Sterling said.

A hindering factor in Chelsea's season has been the arrival of many new players which made training sessions difficult and the dressing room seems to be small to fit the whole squad together. "There's new ownership, the new manager that came at the start of the season, new players and some players that were meant to leave that didn't at the time, it's been an overload of players," said Sterling. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)