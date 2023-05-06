Left Menu

This season at Chelsea has been "one of the lowest points" of his career, says Raheem Sterling

Raheem Sterling says this season at Chelsea has been "one of the lowest points" in his career.

ANI | Updated: 06-05-2023 15:42 IST | Created: 06-05-2023 15:42 IST
This season at Chelsea has been "one of the lowest points" of his career, says Raheem Sterling
Reece James and Raheem Sterling (Twitter: Photo/sterling7). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

The England attacker, Raheem Sterling was signed by Chelsea in the last summer transfer window from Manchester City for a deal worth 47.5 million pounds. But the transfer has not been a success as Chelsea is in the bottom half of the Premier League and are on a six-game losing streak in all competitions. Raheem Sterling says this season at Chelsea has been "one of the lowest points" of his career and the club's next manager must have "the final say on everything", according to Sky Sports.

The 28-year-old has scored only four goals and produced just two assists in 24 league appearances amid a torrid season that has seen him struggle for form and fitness. "Personally, this is one of the lowest points in my career," Sterling exclusively told Sky Sports. "This might sound a bit weird, but it is also a great learning curve. "It will only make me stronger and also the group stronger. These challenges, not in just football but life as well, it's crucial to how we deal with things and how we kick on after." "It's been pretty smooth sailing winning, winning and winning but sometimes in life stuff gets thrown at you and it is a challenge that I'm looking forward to, hitting it head on and not trying to hide from it, Raheem Sterling told Sky Sports.

After sacking Graham Potter, Frank Lampard is the fourth manager of Chelsea's season as the new owner, Todd Bohely looks for a suitable man for the job for the upcoming season. Sterling reckons the next person in the dugout must have full control. "I'm not one to tell the club what to do but from what I can gauge from where I was previously, organisation is the most important thing. Having a manager that has the final say on everything and it is his way with everyone having to follow that," Sterling said.

A hindering factor in Chelsea's season has been the arrival of many new players which made training sessions difficult and the dressing room seems to be small to fit the whole squad together. "There's new ownership, the new manager that came at the start of the season, new players and some players that were meant to leave that didn't at the time, it's been an overload of players," said Sterling. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health ministry bureaucrat arrested for accepting Rs 1.5 lakh bribe

Health ministry bureaucrat arrested for accepting Rs 1.5 lakh bribe

 India
2
Google partners with Samsung to solve background consistency challenges on Android

Google partners with Samsung to solve background consistency challenges on A...

 Global
3
Over-the-counter birth control pill faces US FDA questions

Over-the-counter birth control pill faces US FDA questions

 United States
4
US: New pipeline agency rule aimed at cutting methane leaks

US: New pipeline agency rule aimed at cutting methane leaks

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Ultimate Guide to Stress-Free Travel: Tips and Tricks to Make Your Next Trip a Breeze

The Road to Driverless Cars: Smooth Sailing or a Bumpy Ride?

Smart Home Smackdown: Amazon Alexa vs. Google Home vs. Apple HomeKit

The Critical Connection: Land and Property Rights to Sustainable Economic Growth

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023