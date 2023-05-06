Left Menu

Royal Challengers Bangalore win toss, opt to bat first against Delhi Capitals in IPL 2023

Royal Challengers Bangalore skipper Faf du Plessis won the toss and opted to bat first against Delhi Capitals in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 at the Arun Jaitley Stadium on Saturday.

ANI | Updated: 06-05-2023 19:22 IST | Created: 06-05-2023 19:22 IST
Faf du Plessis (Photo: Twitter/IPL). Image Credit: ANI
Royal Challengers Bangalore skipper Faf du Plessis won the toss and opted to bat first against Delhi Capitals in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 at the Arun Jaitley Stadium on Saturday. Delhi Capitals are in need of a victory to keep themselves in the race for the IPL playoffs. While RCB would be keen to get two points and feature in the Top 4 spot with 12 points, their position would be dependent on their net run rate.

RCB skipper Faf du Plessis said at the toss, "We are going to have a bat, looks like a dry surface, and hopefully there won't be dew tonight. T20 cricket has got to do a lot with momentum, we got to assess the conditions and post a good score. We have got a lot of away games, for me it's not an issue. With this new impact player rule, you can be so flexible. We have batted well in the top four, and we have done the bulk of the scoring. Kedar Jadhav comes back for us." DC skipper David Warner said at the toss, "We would have batted first as well. We are coming out here with a lot of energy, passion and belief. We can get only better from where we are. All facets of the game, bat, bowling and fielding. It rained today, so there might be no dew. Mukesh Kumar comes in for Anrich Nortje who has gone home and Mitch Marsh comes in as the other overseas player."

RCB (Playing XI): Virat Kohli, Faf du Plessis(c), Anuj Rawat, Glenn Maxwell, Mahipal Lomror, Dinesh Karthik(w), Kedar Jadhav, Wanindu Hasaranga, Karn Sharma, Mohammed Siraj, Josh Hazlewood. DC (Playing XI): David Warner(c), Philip Salt(w), Mitchell Marsh, Rilee Rossouw, Manish Pandey, Aman Hakim Khan, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Mukesh Kumar, Ishant Sharma, Khaleel Ahmed. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

