Leipzig beats Freiburg to boost Champions League chances

A solo goal from Kevin Kampl lifted Leipzig to 1-0 over Freiburg on Saturday that boosted their hopes of qualifying for the Champions League from the Bundesliga.

While Bayern Munich and Borussia Dortmund tussle for the league title, Leipzig gained an edge on Freiburg and Union Berlin in a three-way fight for the last two Champions League spots.

Union Berlin's chances were hurt after losing at Augsburg 1-0 on a second-half volley from Dion Beljo.

Union and Freiburg are aiming to qualify for Europe's top club competition for the first time.

Kampl's goal was down to skill and a slice of luck. The Slovenian dribbled into the penalty area and looked to play a pass which deflected off defender Manuel Gulde, leaving Kampl to collect the loose ball and score. It was the second time Leipzig beat Freiburg this week after a 5-1 rout in the German Cup semifinals on Tuesday.

RELEGATION FIGHTS ============== Last-placed Hertha Berlin raised hopes of a dramatic escape from relegation after beating fellow struggler Stuttgart 2-1. Hertha stayed last but cut the gap to 16th-placed Stuttgart, the first team outside the drop zone, to three points.

American coach Pellegrino Materazzo took a big step closer to his goal of saving Hoffenheim from relegation after a 3-1 win over Eintracht Frankfurt.

Frankfurt coach Oliver Glasner was red-carded before halftime after disputing a contentious penalty for Hoffenheim. Frankfurt had a chance to come back when Stanley Nsoki was sent off for a dangerous challenge on U.S. player Paxten Aaronson, but could manage only a single goal from Mario Götze.

Bochum remained in the relegation zone in 17th after losing to Borussia Moenchengladbach 2-0. Bochum's defeat could be costly given that four of the bottom six teams won their games this weekend, including Hertha, Augsburg, Hoffenheim and Schalke, which beat Mainz 3-2 on Friday on a dramatic 102nd-minute penalty.

