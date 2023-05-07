No worries, I will get my hundred in remaining games: GT batter Shubman after missing out on century against LSG

Gujarat Titans opener Shubman Gill said that he is not worried after missing out on his maiden Indian Premier League (IPL) century during the match against Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) on Sunday, as there are 5-6 matches left for him to get to the landmark. Shubman played a blistering knock of 94*, however, he missed his century by 6 runs against Lucknow Super Giants in the IPL 2023 match. Thanks to his and Wriddhiman Saha (81 in 43 balls) 142-run opening stand, GT defeated LSG by a huge margin of 56 runs.

After GT posted a massive target of 228, Shubman said that the century was on his mind but he is not worried about missing the century as he will get more chances in the upcoming matches. "It was in my mind but I missed out on the bouncer I hit for a single. No worries though, there are 5-6 games left and hopefully I'll get my hundred in one of them," Shubman said.

"It was hot but the start we got off to, thanks to Wriddhi bhai, meant it was important for us continue going with the momentum. It was a good wicket, got a bit difficult as it was a dry wicket and the odd ball was stopping. But with the hard ball, it was coming on nicely. (On mixing power with style and skillful shots) It's all about practicing, knowing your game, work along with your technique to adapt," Shubman added. With this knock, Shubman raced to the second spot in the race for the Orange Cap. In 11 matches, he has scored 469 runs at an average of 46.90 and a strike rate of over 143. He has four half-centuries in the IPL 2023 and is also the second-highest run-getter this season.

With a spell of 4/29 in four overs, Mohit was the pick of the bowlers for GT. Rashid, Noor, and Shami got one wicket each. Put to bat first by LSG, GT were off to a fantastic start, with openers Wriddhiman Saha and Shubman Gill hitting centuries for fun.

Saha brought up his half-century in 20 balls, the quickest by a GT batter. The sixth over went for 15 runs, including a six each by both openers. At the end of the powerplay in six overs, GT were at 78/0. The gigantic 142-run opening stand was broken by Avesh Khan, who dismissed Saha for 81 off 43 balls. His knock consisted of 10 fours and four sixes, with substitute Prerak Mankad taking a fine catch at deep square leg. GT were at 142/1 in 12.1 overs.

GT ended their innings at 227/2, with Gill unbeaten at 94 off 51 balls, consisting of two fours and seven sixes and David Miller at 21* off 12 balls, consisting of two fours and a six. Avesh Khan (1/34) and Mohsin Khan (1/42) took a wicket each for LSG.

Brief Scores: GT: 227/2 (Shubman Gill 94*, Wriddhiman Saha 81*, Avesh Khan 1/34) won against LSG: 171/7 (Quinton de Kock 71, Kyle Mayers 48, Mohit Sharma 4/29). (ANI)

