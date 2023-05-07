RR post 214-2 against SRH

Jos Buttler and Sanju Samson slammed aggressive fifties to fire Rajasthan Royals to a challenging 214 for two against Sunrisers Hyderabad in their IPL match here on Sunday.

While Buttler blasted a 59-ball 95, skipper Samson made 66 not out off 38 balls, and opener Yashasvi Jaiswal scored an 18-ball 35 enroute his 1000 IPL runs.

For Sunrisers, Bhuvneshwar Kumar (1/44) and Marco Jansen (1/44) took one wicket each.

Brief scores: Rajasthan Royals: 214 for 2 in 20 overs (Jos Buttler 95, Sanju Samson 66 not out; Bhuvneshwar Kumar 1/44).

