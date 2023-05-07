RR post 214-2 against SRH
PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 07-05-2023 21:14 IST | Created: 07-05-2023 21:14 IST
Jos Buttler and Sanju Samson slammed aggressive fifties to fire Rajasthan Royals to a challenging 214 for two against Sunrisers Hyderabad in their IPL match here on Sunday.
While Buttler blasted a 59-ball 95, skipper Samson made 66 not out off 38 balls, and opener Yashasvi Jaiswal scored an 18-ball 35 enroute his 1000 IPL runs.
For Sunrisers, Bhuvneshwar Kumar (1/44) and Marco Jansen (1/44) took one wicket each.
Brief scores: Rajasthan Royals: 214 for 2 in 20 overs (Jos Buttler 95, Sanju Samson 66 not out; Bhuvneshwar Kumar 1/44).
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
IPL 2023: Yashasvi Jaiswal's maiden century powers RR to 212/7 against MI
MI captain Rohit Sharma praises centurion Yashasvi Jaiswal after victory against RR
"Mindset of attacking is nice change," says Sanju Samson after RR's victory
Yashasvi Jaiswal smashes century as RR post 212 for 7 against MI
Yashasvi Jaiswal is one of next superstars of Indian cricket: Robin Uthappa