Cycling-Milan wins stage two of Giro d'Italia in tense sprint finish

Italy's Jonathan Milan of Bahrain Victorious won stage two of the Giro d'Italia on Sunday after powering through to the finish line in the final sprint of the 202-kilometre ride from Teramo to San Salvo. After Remco Evenepoel obliterated the competition in the opening time trial on Saturday, stage two was an opportunity for the sprinters while points were up for grabs for the climbers as well.

The route's home straight was a kilometre long and a bunch of riders set themselves up for the sprint with Alpecin–Deceuninck in the lead as Ramon Sinkeldam went on the final leadout to give his team mate Kaden Groves the upper hand. Fernando Gaviria (Movistar) and Pascal Ackermann (UAE Team Emirates) also battled for the lead but Milan put his head down and pedalled hard in the last 100 metres to take victory after nearly five hours of cycling.

