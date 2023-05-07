Left Menu

Cycling-Milan wins stage two of Giro d'Italia in tense sprint finish

Italy's Jonathan Milan of Bahrain Victorious won stage two of the Giro d'Italia on Sunday after powering through to the finish line in the final sprint of the 202-kilometre ride from Teramo to San Salvo.

Reuters | Updated: 07-05-2023 21:22 IST | Created: 07-05-2023 21:20 IST
Cycling-Milan wins stage two of Giro d'Italia in tense sprint finish
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Italy's Jonathan Milan of Bahrain Victorious won stage two of the Giro d'Italia on Sunday after powering through to the finish line in the final sprint of the 202-kilometre ride from Teramo to San Salvo. After Remco Evenepoel obliterated the competition in the opening time trial on Saturday, stage two was an opportunity for the sprinters while points were up for grabs for the climbers as well.

The route's home straight was a kilometre long and a bunch of riders set themselves up for the sprint with Alpecin–Deceuninck in the lead as Ramon Sinkeldam went on the final leadout to give his team mate Kaden Groves the upper hand. Fernando Gaviria (Movistar) and Pascal Ackermann (UAE Team Emirates) also battled for the lead but Milan put his head down and pedalled hard in the last 100 metres to take victory after nearly five hours of cycling.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
BRIEF-Binance Says Temporarily Closed BTC Withdrawals As Bitcoin Network Is Experiencing Congestion Issue

BRIEF-Binance Says Temporarily Closed BTC Withdrawals As Bitcoin Network Is ...

 Global
2
AAI takes steps to help passengers at Imphal airport amid unrest in Manipur

AAI takes steps to help passengers at Imphal airport amid unrest in Manipur

 India
3
US Airlines accidentally flies woman with no passport to international location

US Airlines accidentally flies woman with no passport to international locat...

 United States
4
Google plans to make search more 'personal' with AI chat, video clips

Google plans to make search more 'personal' with AI chat, video clips

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Ultimate Guide to Stress-Free Travel: Tips and Tricks to Make Your Next Trip a Breeze

The Road to Driverless Cars: Smooth Sailing or a Bumpy Ride?

Smart Home Smackdown: Amazon Alexa vs. Google Home vs. Apple HomeKit

The Critical Connection: Land and Property Rights to Sustainable Economic Growth

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023