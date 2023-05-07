Left Menu

Soccer-Celtic become Scottish champions for 53rd time

Celtic wrapped up their 53rd Scottish league title, their 11th crown in the last 12 seasons, with four games to spare on Sunday after a 2-0 win over Hearts. Kyogo Furuhashi and substitute Oh Hyeon-gyu supplied the goals that put Celtic on 95 points at the top of the Premiership standings, 13 ahead of Rangers after 31 wins in 34 games. "This club demand success.

Celtic wrapped up their 53rd Scottish league title, their 11th crown in the last 12 seasons, with four games to spare on Sunday after a 2-0 win over Hearts. Kyogo Furuhashi and substitute Oh Hyeon-gyu supplied the goals that put Celtic on 95 points at the top of the Premiership standings, 13 ahead of Rangers after 31 wins in 34 games.

"This club demand success. You have to be the best team over 38 games and the best team have won the league. So happy for all the players, staff and fans. It's a really special day today," captain Callum McGregor told Sky Sports. Celtic, who won the Scottish League Cup in February, can take a domestic treble as they face second-tier Inverness Caledonian Thistle in the Scottish Cup on June 3.

No club other than Celtic and Rangers has taken the Scottish league title since Aberdeen won the old Premier Division in 1985.

