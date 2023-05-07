Reuters U.S. Sports Schedule at 2:05 PM EDT on Sunday, May 7

Reuters U.S. sports schedule at 2:05 PM ET on Sunday: - - - -

FOOTBALL USFL

Sunday's games (all times ET): New Orleans at New Jersey, 3 p.m.

Birmingham at Pittsburgh, 6:30 p.m. - - - -

NBA Nick Gilbert, son of Cavaliers owner, dies at 26

Nick Gilbert, familiar to NBA fans as the Cleveland Cavaliers representative at the draft lottery, died Saturday from a genetic condition. He was 26. BASKETBALL-NBA-CLE-GILBERT-obit, Field Level Media

- - Sunday's games (all times ET):

G4: Boston at Philadelphia, 3:30 p.m. G4: Denver at Phoenix, 8 p.m.

- - Monday's previews (all times ET): G4: New York at Miami, 7:30 p.m.

G4: Golden State at L.A. Lakers, 10 p.m. - - - - MLB

Vida Blue, decorated ace of A's dynasty, dies at 73 Former American League MVP, Cy Young Award winner and three-time World Series champion Vida Blue died Saturday, the Oakland Athletics announced Sunday morning.

BASEBALL-MLB-OAK-VIDA-BLUE-OBIT, Field Level Media - -

Red Sox put IF Christian Arroyo on IL, recall Bobby Dalbec The Boston Red Sox placed Christian Arroyo on the 10-day injured list with a right hamstring strain Sunday and recalled fellow infielder Bobby Dalbec from Triple-A Worcester.

BASEBALL-MLB-BOS-ARROYO-DALBEC, Field Level Media - -

Tigers option RHP Spencer Turnbull to Triple-A The Detroit Tigers optioned struggling right-handed starter Spencer Turnbull to Triple-A Toledo on Sunday.

BASEBALL-MLB-DET-TURNBULL, Field Level Media - - Sunday's games (all times ET):

Baltimore at Atlanta, 11:35 a.m. Toronto at Pittsburgh, 1:35 p.m.

Boston at Philadelphia, 1:35 p.m. Colorado at N.Y. Mets, 1:40 p.m.

Minnesota at Cleveland, 1:40 p.m. N.Y. Yankees at Tampa Bay, 1:40 p.m.

Oakland at Kansas City, 2:10 p.m. Detroit at St. Louis, 2:15 p.m.

Miami at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m. Milwaukee at San Francisco, 4:05 p.m.

Texas at L.A. Angels, 4:07 p.m. Houston at Seattle, 4:10 p.m.

Washington at Arizona, 4:10 p.m. Chicago White Sox at Cincinnati, 4:10 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at San Diego, 7:10 p.m. - - Monday's previews (all times ET):

Next-day game previews move ASAP after today's game coverage is complete. "Early preview" indicates advance should move by ~7 p.m. ET. Detroit at Cleveland, 6:10 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Baltimore, 6:35 p.m. Colorado at Pittsburgh, 6:35 p.m.

Oakland at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m. St. Louis at Chicago Cubs, 7:40 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at Milwaukee, 7:40 p.m. Chicago White Sox at Kansas City, 7:40 p.m.

Houston at L.A. Angels, 9:38 p.m. Miami at Arizona, 9:40 p.m.

Texas at Seattle, 9:40 p.m. Washington at San Francisco, 9:45 p.m.

- - - - SOCCER

MLS Sunday's games (all times ET):

Sporting KC at Seattle, 4:30 p.m. - - - -

COLLEGE FOOTBALL Ole Miss cuts ties with transfer WR Chris Marshall

Ole Miss dismissed transfer wide receiver Chris Marshall from the team. FOOTBALL-NCAAF-MISS-MARSHALL, Field Level Media

- - - - COLLEGE BASKETBALL

Former Syracuse G Joseph Girard headed to Clemson Former Syracuse guard Joseph Girard III announced Sunday that he has selected Clemson as his transfer destination.

BASKETBALL-NCAAF-CLEM-SYR-GIRARD, Field Level Media - - - - TENNIS

ATP -- Madrid - - - -

AUTO RACING NASCAR Cup Series at Kansas, 3 p.m.

- - - - FIGHTING

UFC's Tony Ferguson arrested on suspicion of DUI UFC fighter Tony Ferguson was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence in Hollywood, Calif., early Sunday morning.

FIGHTING-UFC-FERGUSON, Field Level Media - - - - GOLF

PGA -- Wells Fargo Championship Champions -- Mitsubishi Electric Classic

LPGA -- Hanwha Lifeplus International Crown - - - - ESPORTS

Overwatch League Spring Stage qualifiers (East), Week 2 League of Legends -- Mid-Season Invitational play-in

Dota -- ESL One Berlin Major Overwatch League Spring Stage qualifiers (West), Week 2

Call of Duty League Major V qualifiers - - - -

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)