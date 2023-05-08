Left Menu

Boxing-Top fighters unwilling to put legacy on the line - Paul

Updated: 08-05-2023 10:01 IST
Jake Paul Image Credit: Wikipedia

Jake Paul said top boxers are too focused on protecting their undefeated records and should be more willing to sign up for high-profile fights. Britain's Tyson Fury and Ukraine's Oleksandr Usyk agreed late last year to a heavyweight unification title fight but the talks broke down in March.

Former world heavyweight champion Anthony Joshua also invited Fury to think again about a future fight, though nothing has been finalised. "It's annoying, I think in boxing fighters are not willing to risk their undefeated record and put it all on the line," YouTuber-turned-boxer Paul told Sky Sports on Sunday at Formula One's Miami Grand Prix.

"Their legacy and being undefeated is more important to them because Floyd Mayweather set that example for the sport so if you lose you're 'swept under the rug' in boxing." Paul applauded Ryan Garcia for agreeing to face the unbeatean Gervonta Davis last month in the non-title catchweight fight, even though he suffered the first defeat of his career.

"Even though he lost he did what a lot of other fighters aren't doing and making big fights happen," Paul added. Having lost to Tommy Fury in their fight in Saudi Arabia in February, Paul said he is confident of facing the British reality TV star in a rematch. "It's going to happen, it's going to happen for sure," Paul said. "Tommy is down and I'm excited for that."

