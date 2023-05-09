Left Menu

Vincent Kompany hits 100 points in one season both as manager and player

Vincent Kompany reached another milestone as he reached 100 points in one season. As a manager for Burnely and as a player for Manchester City.

09-05-2023
Burnley manager Vincent Kompany after winning the EFL Championship (Twitter: Photo/BurnleyOfficial). Image Credit: ANI
Burnley rounded off their spectacular season in the English Football League Championship with a 3-0 win over Cardiff City at Turf Moor Stadium on Tuesday that saw the hosts break the 100-point barrier. Burnley finished at the top of the table, therefore, securing an automatic qualification in the next season of the premier league. First-half goals from Josh Brownhill and Ashley Barnes meant the Clarets had the game wrapped up by half-time. Scott Twine's precise free-kick added a third on Burnley's celebratory day.

The Belgian centre-back, Vincent Kompany conquer another milestone as he reached 100 points in one season. As a manager for Burnley and as a player for Manchester City. This was a special occasion for the hosts, celebrating their Championship-winning season as they returned to the Premier League in style after just one season away, with the party mood ratcheted up a level by manager Vincent Kompany signing a new five-year contract.

There was also the incentive of creating some history as Burnley sought to be the first club to hit 100 points in the Championship since Leicester City in 2013-14 and the champions were greeted with a guard of honour by their Welsh visitors. The Belgian, took over as Burnley coach last summer, signing a deal that runs until 2025. After just one year, however, he has decided to extend his commitment to 2028 after guiding them to the Championship title and a return to the Premier League.

Kompany said after committing to a deal until 2028: "Burnley and Turf Moor felt right pretty much from the start - so it also feels right to sign for the next five years." "Together with the fans we have made Turf Moor a fortress again and continue to look forward to the future and the job of making Burnley better with every step," said Burnely manager Vincent Kompany after signing the new contract. (ANI)

