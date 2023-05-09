Left Menu

Cricket-Archer doubtful for Ashes after injury ends IPL stint

IPL organisers said in a statement that Archer's England team mate Chris Jordan would replace him at Mumbai. Jordan joins Mumbai for $244,558, IPL organisers added.

Reuters | New Delhi | Updated: 09-05-2023 12:27 IST | Created: 09-05-2023 12:25 IST
Cricket-Archer doubtful for Ashes after injury ends IPL stint
Jofra Archer Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

England fast bowler Jofra Archer is a doubt for the Ashes after he was ruled out for the remainder of this season's Indian Premier League (IPL) due to injury on Tuesday.

Archer spent 17 months on the sidelines following elbow and back injuries before returning to international cricket in January this year. The 28-year-old, however, played only five of Mumbai Indians' 10 matches this season and reportedly underwent a minor operation on his troublesome right elbow last month.

The Ashes series against Australia begins at Edgbaston on June 16. IPL organisers said in a statement that Archer's England team mate Chris Jordan would replace him at Mumbai. It did not elaborate on the extent of Archer's injury.

"Chris Jordan will join the MI squad for the rest of the season," five-time champions Mumbai said on their Twitter handle. "Chris replaces Jofra Archer, whose recovery and fitness continues to be monitored by ECB (England and Wales Cricket Board).

"Jofra will return home to focus on his rehabilitation." In addition to the Ashes, England will also be concerned about the Barbados-born player's availability for their 50-overs World Cup title defence in India later this year.

Jordan made his IPL debut in 2016 for Royal Challengers Bangalore and also represented Sunrisers Hyderabad, Punjab Kings, Chennai Super Kings in the tournament. Jordan joins Mumbai for $244,558, IPL organisers added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
XXX wins Pulitzer Prize for XXXX

XXX wins Pulitzer Prize for XXXX

 Global
2
Sun ejected 14 solar flare and 31 coronal mass ejections last week

Sun ejected 14 solar flare and 31 coronal mass ejections last week

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: US FDA approves Eyenovia's pupil-dilating spray; Baxter to divest biopharma business for $4.25 billion and more

Health News Roundup: US FDA approves Eyenovia's pupil-dilating spray; Baxter...

 Global
4
Comparing the Top Stablecoins: USDT, USDC, BUSD, and More

Comparing the Top Stablecoins: USDT, USDC, BUSD, and More

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Double-Edged Sword of AI: Savior or Devastator of Truth?

Unleash Your Creativity with the Top AI Image Generators of 2023

How Urban Development Can Attract New Businesses and Investors

The Role of Technology in Sustainable Development

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023