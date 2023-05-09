Sports News Roundup: Cards' Willson Contreras stars in return to Chicago; Messi's father dismisses Saudi links and more

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

Soccer-Inzaghi urges Inter to expect the unexpected against rivals Milan

Inter Milan must think on their feet and be adaptable against rivals AC Milan, manager Simone Inzaghi said on Tuesday ahead of his side's bid to overturn a losing Champions League record against their familiar foes. Italian rivals Inter and Milan, who have won a combined 10 Champions League titles, have faced each other on two occasions in the knockout stages, with Milan emerging victorious in both previous ties - played in 2003 and 2005.

Soccer-Messi's father dismisses Saudi links

Lionel Messi has not "signed or agreed" a deal to play in Saudi Arabia next season, the Argentine's father said after reports on Tuesday linked the Paris St Germain forward with a move to the Middle East. Messi's future at PSG has been the subject of much speculation in recent days after the Ligue 1 side suspended him for making a trip to Saudi Arabia and missing a training session as a result.

Cricket-England's Billings warns of skin cancer danger after scare

Skin cancer prevention should be a priority for cricketers and fans spending hours under the sun, England wicketkeeper Sam Billings has warned after suffering a scare last year. Billings underwent two operations last year to remove a malignant melanoma on his chest following a routine screening organised by his county Kent.

Cycling-Paret-Peintre wins stage four of Giro d'Italia, Leknessund takes lead

AG2R Citroen rider Aurelien Paret-Peintre dug deep and launched a late attack to win stage four of the Giro d'Italia on Tuesday, while Andreas Leknessund seized the leader's maglia rosa jersey from Remco Evenepoel. After an action-packed start to the stage, a seven-man group including Paret-Peintre and Leknessund (Team DSM) engineered a breakaway at the 79-km mark and gradually built a lead which was over five minutes at one point of the 175-km ride from Venosa to Lago Laceno.

Soccer-Messi and Fraser-Pryce win top Laureus awards

Argentina's World Cup winning captain Lionel Messi was named the Laureus Sportsman of the Year, while sprint champion Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce bagged the top women's honour at the awards ceremony on Monday. Messi also received an award on behalf of the Argentina men's football team, who were named World Team of the Year after their triumph at the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.

Soccer-I would give up my pension for an Inter win, says 100-year-old fan ready for Milan derby

Passionate Inter Milan fan Enrico Vanzini went to the club's San Siro stadium to watch his team play for the first time in 2022. He was 99. "My passion began when I was seven ... I was never able to go, and I had no money," Vanzini, now 100, told Reuters.

Soccer-Milan to make late call on Leao for Champions League semi - Pioli

AC Milan will Make a late call on Rafael Leao's participation in their Champions League semi-final first leg against arch-rivals Inter Milan, manager Stefano Pioli said on Tuesday after the Portuguese winger suffered a muscle injury. Leao has been one of Milan's most influential players this season with 13 goals and 10 assists in all competitions, but he lasted only 12 minutes of Saturday's 2-0 win over Lazio before being taken off.

MLB roundup: Cards' Willson Contreras stars in return to Chicago

Willson Contreras made his return to Chicago and delivered a tiebreaking double in the sixth inning among his two hits as the St. Louis Cardinals beat the Cubs 3-1 on Monday night. St. Louis has posted back-to-back victories for the first time in nearly a month. Before a Sunday win at Detroit, the Cardinals had lost eight consecutive games. Chicago lost for the eighth time in 11 games.

Soccer-Cardiff to sue Nantes for damages over transfer after Sala's death

Cardiff City are preparing to take further legal action against Nantes after the Swiss Federal Tribunal decided the Court of Arbitration in Sport (CAS) had no jurisdiction to deal with the their claim for damages over Emiliano Sala's transfer, the club said on Tuesday. Sala's plane crashed in the English Channel, killing him as well as the pilot, as the Argentine striker travelled to Cardiff after signing for 17 million euros ($18.71 million) from the Ligue 1 side in January 2019.

Motorcycling-Marquez will not serve penalty for Portugal crash, says FIM

Honda rider Marc Marquez will not serve a double long lap penalty imposed for his crash with Miguel Oliveira in Portugal, the International Motorcycling Federation (FIM) said on Tuesday. Marquez was granted a stay of execution last month on the penalty imposed after the six-times premier class champion locked up and barged straight into Oliveira, with both crashing out in the season-opener.

