Manchester City 1-1 Real Madrid in UEFA Champions League Semi-Final Leg 1

The UEFA Champions League Semi-Final Leg 1 match between Real Madrid and Manchester City ended all square (1-1) at the Santiago Bernabeu in Madrid on Wednesday. Manchester City and Real Madrid will be facing each other again on May 18 at the Etihad Stadium

ANI | Updated: 10-05-2023 08:20 IST | Created: 10-05-2023 08:20 IST
Kevin De Bruyne (Twitter: Photo/ManCity). Image Credit: ANI
The UEFA Champions League Semi-Final Leg 1 match between Real Madrid and Manchester City ended all square (1-1) at the Santiago Bernabeu in Madrid on Wednesday. Pep Guardiola's Manchester City were dominating in the first half as they were having a good run of play against their opponents. But as Real Madrid always do, they counter-attacked City and scored against the run of play.

20-year-old Real Madrid's player Eduardo Camavinga passed to Brazilian player Vinicius Junior who struck the ball from outside of the penalty box. Before Manchester City's goalkeeper Ederson could react the ball was already in his net. Real Madrid went 1-0 up at the end of the first half. In the 2nd half of the match, Manchester City's midfielder Kevin De Bruyne equalled the score. His goal came in the 67th minute of the match. The Belgian struck the ball from the side of his boot giving no chance to Real Madrid's goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois.

Manchester City had a total of 10 shots out of which six were on target. They had 56 per cent of possession of the ball during the game. They accumulated 565 passes with 90 per cent passing accuracy. Real Madrid had a total of 13 shots out of which four were on target. Their possession of the ball during the game was 44 per cent. They managed to get 452 passes with an accuracy of 86 per cent.

Kevin De Bruyne was named the Man of the Match. Manchester City's manager Pep Guardiola after the match said, "When we were better, they scored. When they were better, we scored," Guardiola told BT Sport. "It was a tight game. Bernabeu, a semi-final, is always difficult. We had good moments and sometimes difficult [moments] with the quality that they have with the ball."

"It is 1-1. A final next Wednesday with our people. Now we travel to Manchester and we are going to see what we can do better. When you play these games, it is like a play-off. For the second, you learn a lot from the first. Hopefully, we can learn" said Pep Guardiola after the match. Real Madrid's manager Carlo Ancelotti after the match said, "Difficult for us in the first half, in the second half it was much better. They controlled possession in the first half but we were in good control defensively and when we started to play the ball we created a lot of difficulties. I am satisfied, with a good sensation about the game on Wednesday."

Manchester City and Real Madrid will be facing each other again on May 18 at the Etihad Stadium. (ANI)

