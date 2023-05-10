Left Menu

Suryakumar Yadav completes 3000 runs in IPL career

The 32-year-old batter reached this milestone in the match against Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) at Wankhede Stadium.

ANI | Updated: 10-05-2023 09:11 IST | Created: 10-05-2023 09:11 IST
Suryakumar Yadav. (Photo- IPL). Image Credit: ANI
Star India and Mumbai Indians (MI) batter Suryakumar Yadav has completed 3,000 runs in his Indian Premier League (IPL) career. The 32-year-old batter reached this milestone in the match against Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) at Wankhede Stadium.

In the match, Suryakumar Yadav was at his swashbuckling best. He scored 83 runs in just 35 balls consisting of seven fours and six sixes. His knock guided MI to a six-wicket win in a run-chase of 200. In his IPL career, Suryakumar has scored 3,020 runs at an average of 30.82 and a strike rate of 141.45. His bat has yielded 20 half-centuries, with his best score being 83.

Suryakumar's most successful season was in 2018. That season, he scored 512 runs in 14 matches at an average of 36.57 and a strike rate of 133.33. He scored four half-centuries that season, with the best score of 72. In this season as well, Suryakumar has picked up big time after struggling in initial matches. In 11 matches so far, he has scored 376 runs at an average of 34.18 and a strike rate of 186.18. He has registered four fifties in the tournament so far, with the best score of 83. He is currently the eighth-highest run-scorer in the season.

Put to bat first by MI, RCB put on 199/6 in their 20 overs. After MI took early wickets of Virat Kohli (1) and Anuj Rawat (6), RCB bounced back into the game with a 120-run stand for the third wicket between skipper Faf du Plessis (65 in 41 balls, with five fours and three sixes) and Glenn Maxwell (68 in 33 balls, with eight fours and four sixes). Late cameos from Dinesh Karthik (30 in 18 balls, four boundaries and a six) and Kedar Jadhav (12* in 10 balls) took RCB to a competitive total.

Jason Behrendorff (3/36) was the pick of the bowlers for MI. Cameron Green, Chris Jordan and Kumar Kartikeya took a wicket each. In the chase of 200, Ishan Kishan's power-hitting put MI to a good start but the hosts were reduced to 52/2 in five overs after Kishan (42 in 21 balls, four fours and four sixes) and skipper Rohit Sharma (7) were dismissed by Wanindu Hasanranga.

However, once Suryakumar Yadav and Nehal Wadhera settled, there was no looking back for MI. The duo put on 140 runs for the third wicket. Suryakumar scored 83 off just 35 balls, consisting of seven fours and six sixes. Wadhera scored 52* in 34 balls with four boundaries and three sixes, hitting the winning runs for MI. MI chased down the total with 21 balls and six wickets in hand.

Suryakumar Yadav took home the 'Man of the Match' award for his explosive knock. With this win, MI has reached the third spot, with six wins and five losses. They have a total of 12 points. RCB has slipped to seventh position, having won five matches and lost six. They have a total of ten points. (ANI)

