Deepak, Hussamudin punch their way into semifinals, assure India of 2 medals at World C'ships

Indian boxers Deepak Bhoria (51kg) and Mohammed Hussamudin (57kg) registered contrasting wins to advance to the semifinals and assure themselves of medals at the World Championships here on Wednesday.

Two-time Commonwealth Games bronze medallist Hussamundin had to toil hard as he eked out a 4-3 split decision win in a close fight against J Diaz Ibanez of Bulgaria.

Deepak, on the other hand, defeated Nurzhigit Diushebaev of Kyrgyzstan by a 5-0 unanimous verdict to continue his scintillating run in the flyweight category, which will feature at the Paris Olympics.

Such was the Indian's domination that the referee was forced to give Diushebaev two standing counts in the latter stages of the bout.

Throwing punches from distance, Deepak looked for opportunities to land clean and accurate punches.

Trailing 0-5, Diushebaev started the second round on a aggressive note but Deepak put up a solid defence and counter attacked with combination of punches.

One such onslaught led to the referee giving Diushebaev his first eight count. Having taken the opening two rounds, Deepak was more defensive in the final three minutes.

He boxed smartly, landing jabs whenever he got the opportunity.

