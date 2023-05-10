Left Menu

Sergio Busquets to leave Barcelona at end of season

He helped the B team gain promotion and eventually made his first-team debut in 2008.He has played 718 matches for Barcelona, putting him third all-time behind Xavi and record-holder Lionel Messi. Barcelonas last match will be at Celta Vigo in the Spanish league on June 4.

PTI | Madrid | Updated: 10-05-2023 18:48 IST | Created: 10-05-2023 18:15 IST
Sergio Busquets to leave Barcelona at end of season
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Spain

Sergio Busquets is ending his “unforgettable journey” of nearly two decades with Barcelona, he said Wednesday.

Busquets, whose contract ends this season, announced his decision with a video released on social media. “It hasn't been an easy decision but the time has come,” the 34-year-old Busquets said. ”It has been an honor, a dream and a reason for pride to have been able to wear this badge.'' Busquets arrived at Barcelona in 2005 and made it to a “B” team coached by Pep Guardiola after two seasons with the under-19s. He helped the “B” team gain promotion and eventually made his first-team debut in 2008.

He has played 718 matches for Barcelona, putting him third all-time behind Xavi and record-holder Lionel Messi. Busquets has won 31 titles with the Catalan club, including three Champions Leagues and eight Spanish leagues. He is about to finish his career with another league title as Barcelona holds a 13-point advantage at the top with five games remaining. One of the best defensive midfielders Barcelona has had, Busquets has scored 18 goals and had 40 assists. He has been team captain for the last two seasons, and was among the veterans who chose to accept a cut in their salaries during the club's recent financial struggles.

Busquets is the player with the most appearances in “clasicos” between Barcelona and Real Madrid, on 48. He said: “It has been an unforgettable journey. Since I was a child coming to the matches or watching them on TV, I always dreamed of playing with this shirt and at this stadium, and reality has exceeded all my dreams. I wouldn't have believed you if you had told me when I arrived as a youth player that I would play 15 seasons at the best club in the world, the club of my life.'' Busquets did not say where he plans to play next season. Barcelona's last match will be at Celta Vigo in the Spanish league on June 4.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Woman doctor stabbed to death in Kerala by man she was treating

Woman doctor stabbed to death in Kerala by man she was treating

 India
2
NASA JPL's autonomous snake robot will explore previously inaccessible destinations throughout solar system

NASA JPL's autonomous snake robot will explore previously inaccessible desti...

 Global
3
Nigeria's non-oil exports at $5.6 billion in 2022-cenbank

Nigeria's non-oil exports at $5.6 billion in 2022-cenbank

 Nigeria
4
Jaiprakash Associates defaults on Rs 3,956 cr loans; says taking steps to cut debt

Jaiprakash Associates defaults on Rs 3,956 cr loans; says taking steps to cu...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Powering Up the Fight Against Climate Change: The Role of Emerging Technologies

Offline Apocalypse: What Would Happen If the Internet Disappeared?

The Double-Edged Sword of AI: Savior or Devastator of Truth?

Unleash Your Creativity with the Top AI Image Generators of 2023

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023