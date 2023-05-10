Left Menu

Tennis-Seville to host 2023 Billie Jean King Cup Finals

Seville will host the 2023 Billie Jean King Cup Finals, the International Tennis Federation announced on Wednesday. The draw for the groups takes place on May 24. Seville will also host the Finals in 2024.

Reuters | Updated: 10-05-2023 18:47 IST | Created: 10-05-2023 18:21 IST
Tennis-Seville to host 2023 Billie Jean King Cup Finals
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Seville will host the 2023 Billie Jean King Cup Finals, the International Tennis Federation announced on Wednesday. The showpiece women's team event, featuring 12 nations, will take place from Nov. 7-12.

It is the first time since 2008 that Spain has hosted the finals of the competition, known until 2020 as the Fed Cup. Last season's winners Switzerland will be joined by runners-up Australia and wildcard pick Poland as well as the nine nations that came through the recent qualifiers -- hosts Spain, Canada, Czech Republic, France, Germany, Italy, Kazakhstan, Slovenia and the United States.

Teams will compete in four round-robin groups of three, with the four group winners progressing to the semi-finals. The draw for the groups takes place on May 24.

Seville will also host the Finals in 2024.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Woman doctor stabbed to death in Kerala by man she was treating

Woman doctor stabbed to death in Kerala by man she was treating

 India
2
NASA JPL's autonomous snake robot will explore previously inaccessible destinations throughout solar system

NASA JPL's autonomous snake robot will explore previously inaccessible desti...

 Global
3
Nigeria's non-oil exports at $5.6 billion in 2022-cenbank

Nigeria's non-oil exports at $5.6 billion in 2022-cenbank

 Nigeria
4
Jaiprakash Associates defaults on Rs 3,956 cr loans; says taking steps to cut debt

Jaiprakash Associates defaults on Rs 3,956 cr loans; says taking steps to cu...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Powering Up the Fight Against Climate Change: The Role of Emerging Technologies

Offline Apocalypse: What Would Happen If the Internet Disappeared?

The Double-Edged Sword of AI: Savior or Devastator of Truth?

Unleash Your Creativity with the Top AI Image Generators of 2023

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023