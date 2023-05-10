Training at KKR Academy paying off: Rinku

Kolkata Knight Riders batting sensation Rinku Singh on Wednesday attributed his new-found form to his rigorous stint at their academy in Mumbai.

Rinku has emerged as KKR's biggest finisher after his heroics against Gujarat Titans and most recently against Punjab Kings in their previous match.

A man of of few words with a humble background, Rinku said: ''My hard work at the academy is paying off. We had off-season camp there and I've worked hard lot and improved a lot.'' ''I just play normal shots, and practice harder for death overs as per my batting position at KKR Academy,'' said Rinku, who came into the limelight by hitting five sixes to seal a last-over finish against Gujarat Titans.

The 25-year-old UP cricketer likes to go hard at ball with his clean strikes and doesn't boast of any 360-degree unorthodox stroke making that is in vogue these days.

''I just try to keep it simple and play normal shots. I think if I try something extra it will affect my batting. It's about just playing according to the merit of the ball and I just back my shots.'' Following MS Dhoni's footsteps ==================== In fact, during his recent meeting with Mahendra Singh Dhoni in their match against Chennai Super Kings he asked how could he improvise and the Indian talisman response was the same.

''He's world's best finisher I just asked 'Bhaiya' what else I could do while I'm going to bat. He just told me don't think much, just wait for the ball.'' The other day against PBKS, Andre Russell had full faith on Rinku as he ran for a non-existent single in the last over, assuring that the uncapped Indian would seal the issue.

Needing two off the last ball, Rinku did it in style smashing Arshdeep Singh for a boundary to enable KKR beat PBKS by five wickets and keep their playoff hopes alive.

Asked how he keeps himself calm, Rinku said: ''For the spot I'm batting in, you have to be calm-headed, it's about going with a clear mind and backing yourself. ''You have to stay calm. People were screaming 'Rinku, Rinku', but my focus was only on the last ball,'' he said about the last ball scene. Rinku said he does not follow anyone as such but considers his UP senior Suresh Raina as his idol.

''I don't follow anyone as such. I usually bat at No 5,6 or 7. I bat at similar positions in UP. Suresh Raina has been my idol,'' he signed off.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)