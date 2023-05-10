Left Menu

CSK beat DC by 27 runs

In reply, DC batters found the going tough and could manage only 1408 in their 20 overs.Rilee Rossouw top-scored for Delhi with a 37 ball-35. Brief Scores Chennai Super Kings 167 for 8 in 20 Overs Shivam Dube 25 Mitchell Marsh 318, Axar Patel 227.Delhi Capitals 140 for 8 in 20 overs Rilee Rossouw 35 Matheesha Pathirana 337.

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 10-05-2023 23:26 IST | Created: 10-05-2023 23:26 IST
Hosts Chennai Super Kings notched up a 27-run win over Delhi Capitals, denting the visitors' chances of reaching the IPL playoffs, here on Wednesday.

Opting to bat, MS Dhoni blazed away to 20 off nine balls to help hosts Chennai Super Kings post a decent 167/8. In reply, DC batters found the going tough and could manage only 140/8 in their 20 overs.

Rilee Rossouw top-scored for Delhi with a 37 ball-35. Earlier, CSK never really got going as the Delhi bowlers kept striking at regular intervals. However, Dhoni and Ravindra Jadeja (21) smashed some much-needed boundaries and maximums to take them over the 160-run mark Spinners Axar Patel (2/27), Kuldeep Yadav (1/28) and Lalit Yadav (1/34) shared four wickets amongst themselves, while Mitchell Marsh took three scalps. Brief Scores: Chennai Super Kings 167 for 8 in 20 Overs (Shivam Dube 25; Mitchell Marsh 3/18, Axar Patel 2/27).

Delhi Capitals 140 for 8 in 20 overs (Rilee Rossouw 35; Matheesha Pathirana 3/37).

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

