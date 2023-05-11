Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

Golf-Woods not included in field list for PGA Championship

Tiger Woods was not on the full field list for next week's PGA Championship, the golf major's organisers said on Wednesday, as the 15-times major champion continues to recover from an ankle surgery. Woods, who withdrew from the Masters midway through last month's tournament due to injury, underwent fusion surgery on a bone in his ankle to address his post-traumatic arthritis from a previous talus bone fracture.

Brazil prosecutors charge 16 in alleged soccer match-fixing scheme

Brazilian state prosecutors charged 16 people, including seven professional soccer players, with alleged match-fixing and illegal betting on Wednesday in what threatens to be one of the largest scandals since Brazil legalized sports gambling in 2018.

Brazil Justice Minister Flavio Dino ordered the federal police to launch an investigation into the scheme after the charging documents were published on Wednesday.

Soccer-Chelsea hammer Leicester to close on Man United in WSL title race

Chelsea scored four first-half goals en route to a 6-0 thrashing of Leicester City that closed the gap on Manchester United at the top of the Women's Super League to a single point.

The Blues, reigning WSL champions, moved up to 49 points from 19 games, with United one point ahead having played one more match. The sides meet at a sold-out Wembley Stadium in the FA Cup final on Sunday.

Soccer-Inter ride fast start to take control of semi-final derby

Inter Milan scored two early goals to secure an impressive 2-0 win over AC Milan in the Champions League semi-final first leg on Wednesday and stay on course to become the first Italian team to win the trophy since they did so in 2010. Inter struck after eight and 11 minutes, with Edin Dzeko smashing in a close-range volley before Henrikh Mkhitaryan doubled the lead from Federico Dimarco's cross to stun their city rivals at the San Siro.

US bankruptcy judge blocks NBA team Phoenix Suns' new TV deal

A U.S. bankruptcy judge on Wednesday blocked the NBA's Phoenix Suns from moving ahead with a television and streaming rights deal for its basketball games, saying the team violated the rights of its current broadcast partner, the bankrupt Diamond Sports Group. The Phoenix Suns last month announced they would broadcast future games to television and online streaming through a partnership with Gray Television Inc and video technology startup Kiswe.

Athletics-Coach Reider resolves sexual misconduct case - attorney

American track and field coach Rana Reider has resolved his sexual misconduct case with the U.S. Center for SafeSport and will continue to coach after agreeing to a one-year probation, his legal team said on Wednesday. Reider acknowledged a "consensual romantic relationship with an adult athlete, which presented a power imbalance" but was not found in violation of any other sexual misconduct claims for which he was under investigation, his attorney said.

NFL-Frankfurt Stadium to host Kansas City Chiefs in maiden NFL game

The German city of Frankfurt will host NFL games for the first time with two fixtures scheduled for November, the National Football League announced on Wednesday. Five international fixtures will take place over October and November with three in London.

Soccer-Juventus accounting case could be shifted from home city Turin

A false accounting case against Juventus could be shifted from the soccer club's home city of Turin to either Milan or Rome at the request of defence lawyers, judicial and legal sources said on Wednesday. Judge Marco Picco has asked Italy's top court to decide on the request in a move that will slow down proceedings.

Tennis-Wawrinka makes short work of Ivashka in Rome opener

Former world number three Stan Wawrinka shone following a rain delay at the Italian Open on Wednesday as the oldest player in the men's draw powered past Ilya Ivashka 6-2 6-4 to book his place in the second round. The 38-year-old took to the court after a 90-minute delay but proved too good for world number 73 Ivashka once the match began as he blasted 26 winners and converted three of his six breakpoint chances to set up a meeting with Grigor Dimitrov.

Cycling-Groves wins chaotic Giro stage five after dog causes Evenepoel crash

Favourite Remco Evenepoel crashed twice on stage five of the Giro d'Italia on Wednesday, the first time after a dog strayed on to the road in treacherous conditions caused by driving rain, before Kaden Groves won the stage in a bunch sprint. The riders spent the majority of the 171km route from Atripalda to Salerno in the rain and they had to go cautiously on the descents, but chaos ensued when two big crashes ahead of the final sprint split the bunch.

