DIARY-Top Economic Events to June 29

U.S. Federal Reserve Today in Washington ------------------------------------------------------------- This Diary is filed daily. ** Indicates new events ------------------------------------------------------------- THURSDAY, MAY 11

** MARQUETTE, Mich. - Federal Reserve Bank of Minneapolis President Neel Kashkari participates in conversation before the InvestUP Summit - 1245 GMT. ** LONDON - ECONDAT 2023 spring meeting (to May 12).

** BERLIN - German finance minister Christian Lindner and Bundesbank president Joachim Nagel plan press statement at the sidelines of the G7 meeting in Japan - 0730 GMT NIIGATA, Japan - U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen holds a doorstep ahead of G7 finance ministers and Central Bank Governors meeting.

MADRID - Bank of Spain Governor Pablo Hernández de Cos delivers speech at the conference on "Current Challenges in Economics & Finance" organized by the IE University, Bank of Spain and the Federal Reserve Bank of Saint Louis - 1445 GMT ALCALA DE HENARES, Spain - Bank of Spain Governor Pablo Hernández de Cos participates in International financial forum.

BARCELONA, Spain - Panel participation by ECB Vice President Luis de Guindos at the 20th edition of cycle of dialogues organised by Diario Madrid Foundation and Cercle d'Economia in Barcelona – 1730 GMT FRANKFURT - Talk by ECB board member Isabel Schnabel at the scientific advisory board of the Federal Ministry of Finance (BMF) – 1200 GMT FRANKFURT - Participation by ECB President Christine Lagarde and ECB board member Fabio Panetta in G7 Finance Ministers and Central Bank Governors meeting. MADRID - Federal Reserve Board Governor Christopher Waller speaks on "Financial Stability and Climate Change" before the "Current Challenges in Economics & Finance" conference organized by the Federal Reserve Bank of St. Louis, Banco de Espana, and IE University, in Madrid, Spain. – 1415 GMT

BERLIN - German Economy Minister Robert Habeck gives a speech at an event discussing how Germany can achieve climate-neutral economic change. – 1420 GMT LONDON – Fireside chat Elisabeth Stheeman, external member of the Financial Policy Committee of the Bank of England at PERE Europe Forum – 0925 GMT STOCKHOLM - Riksbank Deputy Governor Martin Flodén talks about current monetary policy and the economic situation during the annual meeting of the Norrbotten Chamber of Commerce – 1110 GMT NIIGATA, Japan - G7 Finance Ministers and Central Bank Governors' Meeting in Niigata (to May 13) LONDON - Bank of England to publishes Monetary Policy Report - 1100 GMT LONDON - Bank of England announces rate decision and publishes the minutes of the meeting, after the rate decision - 1100 GMT FRIDAY, MAY 12

LOS ANGELES - Federal Reserve Bank of San Francisco President Mary Daly gives commencement address before the University of Southern California Sol Price School of Public Policy. 1820 GMT. BARCELONA, Spain - Lecture by ECB Vice President Luis de Guindos at the Academia Europea Leadership in Barcelona – 0800 GMT

BERLIN - German Economy Minister Robert Habeck gives a keynote speech at a real estate and construction industry summit. – 0915 GMT WELLINGTON - New Zealand Finance Minister Grant Robertson gives pre-budget speech at Bank of New Zealand LONDON - Bank of England chief economist Huw Pill and Director of Monetary Analysis Fergal Shortall give briefing on Monetary Policy Report – 1115 GMT STANFORD, California - Federal Reserve Bank of St. Louis President James Bullard and Federal Reserve Board Governor Philip Jefferson participate in "Toward a Monetary Policy Strategy" session before the Hoover Monetary Policy Conference: "How to Get Back on Track" hosted by the Stanford University Hoover Institution. – 2345 GMT STOCKHOLM - Riksbank Deputy Governor Per Jansson gives his view on the market situation and what we can expect in the future during a lunch seminar arranged by Odin Fonder – 1000 GMT

SATURDAY, MAY 13 ** NIIGATA, Japan - U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen and Japanese Finance Minister Shunichi Suzuki hold a bilateral meeting.

Tuskegee, Alabama - Federal Reserve Board Governor Lisa Cook gives commencement address at the 2023 Spring Convocation of Tuskegee University. – 1430 GMT NIIGATA, Japan - G7 finance ministers' meeting; host country Japan concludes the event with a news conference MONDAY, MAY 15 FLORIDA, the U.S.- Federal Reserve Bank of Richmond President Thomas Barkin moderates luncheon keynote before the "Old Challenges in New Clothes: Outfitting Finance, Technology, and Regulation for the Mid 2020s" conference hosted by Federal Reserve Bank of Atlanta, in Fernandina Beach, Florida – 1630 GMT FLORIDA, the U.S. - Federal Reserve Bank of Atlanta President Raphael Bostic gives welcome remarks before "Old Challenges in New Clothes: Outfitting Finance, Technology, and Regulation for the Mid 2020s" conference hosted by Federal Reserve Bank of Atlanta, in Fernandina Beach, Florida – 1245 GMT STOCKHOLM - Riksbank Deputy Governor Aino Bunge will discuss the Riksbank's view on the economic cycle and the uncertain situation going forward at the Chamber of Commerce of East Sweden – 1100 GMT LONDON - Virtual Q&A with Huw Pill Chief Economist and Executive Director for Monetary Analysis and Research at the Bank of England about the rising cost of living and current economic conditions. BRUSSELS - Euro group finance ministers meet in Brussels (to May 16) TUESDAY, MAY 16

ST. THOMAS, U.S. Virgin Islands - Federal Reserve Bank of New York President John Williams participates in conversation organized by the University of the Virgin Islands – 1615 GMT FLORIDA, United States - Federal Reserve Bank of Atlanta President Raphael Bostic gives "welcome back" remarks before "Old Challenges in New Clothes: Outfitting Finance, Technology, and Regulation for the Mid 2020s" conference hosted by Federal Reserve Bank of Atlanta, in Fernandina Beach, Florida – 1255 GMT FLORIDA, United States - Federal Reserve Bank of Dallas President Lorrie Logan moderates "Policy Session 4: Mitigating Risks and Preserving Financial Stability in an Appropriately Restrictive Policy Environment" before the "Old Challenges in New Clothes: Outfitting Finance, Technology, and Regulation for the Mid 2020s" conference hosted by Federal Reserve Bank of Atlanta, in Fernandina Beach, Florida – 1915 GMT FLORIDA, United States - Federal Reserve Bank of Atlanta President Raphael Bostic and Federal Reserve Bank of Chicago President Austan Goolsbee participate in economic outlook and monetary policy panel before the "Old Challenges in New Clothes: Outfitting Finance, Technology, and Regulation for the Mid 2020s" conference hosted by Federal Reserve Bank of Atlanta, in Fernandina Beach, Florida – 2300 GMT DUBLIN, Ireland - Federal Reserve Bank of Cleveland President Loretta Mester speaks in person before the Global Interdependence Center "Central Banking Series: Dublin" event - 1215 GMT WEDNESDAY, MAY 17 MADRID - Bank of Spain´s governor Pablo Hernández de Cos and ECB vice-president Luis de Guindos to take part in banking event – 0715 GMT. MADRID - ECB Vice President Luis de Guindos speaks - 1515 GMT

STOCKHOLM - Deputy Governor Martin Flodén will participate in a seminar at which the economist Luca Fornaro will present his research. This will be followed by a panel discussion in which Martin Flodén, Luca Fornaro and chief economist Christina Nyman will participate. – 0930 GMT LONDON - Bank of England Governor Andrew Bailey speaks at the annual conference of the British Chambers of Commerce - 0950 GMT. STOCKHOLM - Riksbank executive board meeting – 0700 GMT THURSDAY, MAY 18 ** LONDON - Bank of England Governor Andrew Bailey faces questions by parliament's Treasury Committee about the central bank's sales of bonds bought under its quantitative easing programme. - 0915 GMT

LONDON - Bank of England Chief Economist Huw Pill opens a BoE research workshop on macroeconomics and finance - 0845 GMT OTTAWA - Canada's central bank Governor Tiff Macklem and Senior Deputy Governor Carolyn Rogers hold a press conference to discuss a detailed review of developments in the financial system and an analysis of policy directions in the financial sector - 1500 GMT

FRIDAY, MAY 19 LONDON - Bank of England Monetary Policy Committee member Jonathan Haskel gives a speech on how to measure productivity at a conference hosted by Britain's Economic Statistics Centre of Excellence - 0945 GMT

WASHINGTON DC - Federal Reserve Bank of New York President John Wiliams speaks before the Thomas Laubach Research Conference organized by the Federal Reserve Board of Governors - 1245 GMT LONDON - Speech by ECB board member Isabel Schnabel at the Conference on Financial Stability and Monetary Policy in the honour of Charles Goodhart, followed by the opening of the Charles Goodhart Library - 1455 GMT

MONDAY, MAY 22 RICHMOND, United States - Federal Reserve Bank of Richmond President Thomas Barkin and Federal Reserve Bank of Atlanta President Raphael Bostic participate in conversation before the Technology-Enabled Disruption Conference: Uncertainty and Prospects for Disruptive Investments conference, hosted by the Federal Reserve Bank of Richmond, in Richmond, Va. - 1505 GMT

LONDON - Riksbank Deputy Governor Martin Flodén will participate in a panel discussion on global macroeconomic trends at the 2023 Central Bank Conference Citi Bank – 1330 GMT TUESDAY, MAY 23 RICHMOND, United States - Federal Reserve Bank of Dallas President Lorrie Logan gives welcome remarks before the Technology-Enabled Disruption Conference: Uncertainty and Prospects for Disruptive Investments conference hosted by the Federal Reserve Bank of Richmond, in Richmond, Va. - 1300 GMT STOCKHOLM – Governor of the Riksbank Erik Thedéen will discuss monetary policy and financial stability at the annual meeting of the Swedish Economics Association. Bo Becker, professor at the Stockholm School of Economics, will also participate, while the discussion will be moderated by Annika Winsth, Chief Economist at Nordea and board member of the Swedish Economic Association – 1030 GMT PHILADELPHIA, United States - Federal Reserve Bank of Philadelphia issues Nonmanufacturing Business Outlook Survey for May – 1230 GMT WEDNESDAY, MAY 24

STOCKHOLM - Riksbank Deputy Governor Per Jansson will participate in the breakfast seminar "Laura meets Per Jansson" and discuss the economic situation. The seminar is part of the series "Laura meets", arranged by STUC (Swedish Trade Union Confederation) and led by chief economist Laura Hartman – 0545 GMT STOCKHOLM – Riksbank Deputy Governor Martin Flodén will speak at the annual general meeting of the Federation of Swedish Farmers on the Riksbank's view of the economic situation, the forecast and uncertainty factors abroad – 1100 GMT TOKYO - David Jacobs, Head of Domestic Markets at Reserve Bank of Australia, delivers speech to the Australian Government Fixed Income Forum – 0710 GMT WELLINGTON - Reserve Bank of New Zealand holds Monetary Policy Statement and OCR - 0200 GMT WASHINGTON, D.C. - Federal Open Market Committee issues minutes from its meeting of May 2-3, 2023 - 1800 GMT BERLIN - Governing Council of the ECB holds non-monetary policy meeting in Frankfurt

FRIDAY, MAY 26 STOCKHOLM - First Deputy Governor of the Riksbank Anna Breman will discuss Sweden's economic situation at the spring meeting of the Association of Swedish Finance Houses – 0800 GMT WEDNESDAY, MAY 31 BOSTON, United States - Federal Reserve Bank of Boston President Susan Collins gives opening remarks before virtual "Fed Listens" event to discuss challenges and opportunities following the disruptions of the COVID-19 pandemic. - 1250 GMT

BOSTON, United States - Federal Reserve Bank of Boston President Susan Collins gives closing remarks before virtual "Fed Listens" event to discuss challenges and opportunities following the disruptions of the COVID-19 pandemic. - 1620 GMT WASHINGTON DC - Federal Reserve issues the Beige Book - 1800 GMT STOCKHOLM - Riksbank executive board meeting - 0700 GMT THURSDAY, JUNE 1 STOCKHOLM - Riksbank Financial Stability Report 2023:1 will be published - 0730 GMT WEDNESDAY, JUNE 7 STOCKHOLM - Riksbank executive board meeting - 0700 GMT OTTAWA - Bank of Canada key policy interest rate announcement – 1400 GMT THURSDAY, JUNE 8 WASHINGTON DC - Federal Reserve releases figures on the financial health of U.S. household in its Flow of Funds report for the first quarter of 2023, in Washington. - 1600 GMT VICTORIA, Canada - Bank of Canada Deputy Governor Paul Beaudry delivers speech on Economic Progress Report at Greater Victoria Chamber of Commerce – 1935 GMT WASHINGTON DC - Federal Reserve issues quarterly financial accounts of the United States - 1600 GMT FRIDAY, JUNE 9 STOCKHOLM - Riksbank general council meeting - 1100 GMT MONDAY, JUNE 12 DUBLIN - Irish finance minister Michael McGrath speaks at national economic dialogue (to June 13) TUESDAY, JUNE 13 WASHINGTON, D.C. - U.S. Federal Reserve's Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) starts its two-day meeting on interest rates (to June 14) WEDNESDAY, JUNE 14 WASHINGTON, D.C. - U.S. Federal Reserve's Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) announces its decision on interest rates followed by statement - 1800 GMT WASHINGTON, D.C. - U.S. Federal Reserve chairperson holds a news conference THURSDAY, JUNE 15 BRUSSELS - Euro group finance ministers meet in Brussels (to June 16) BERLIN - Press conference following the Governing Council meeting of the ECB in Frankfurt - 1230 GMT BERLIN - Governing Council of the ECB holds monetary policy meeting in Frankfurt TOKYO - Bank of Japan holds Monetary Policy Meeting (to June 16) FRIDAY, JUNE 16 STOCKHOLM - Riksbank general council meeting - 1100 GMT MONDAY, JUNE 19 STOCKHOLM - Riksbank executive board meeting - 1100 GMT TUESDAY, JUNE 20 HELSINKI - Olli Rehn Governor of the Bank of Finland will brief the press on the outlook for the Finnish economy – 0800 GMT PHILADELPHIA, United States - Federal Reserve Bank of Philadelphia issues Nonmanufacturing Business Outlook Survey for June. - 1230 GMT TOKYO - Bank of Japan releases Minutes of Monetary Policy Meeting held on Apr. 27 and 28 - 2350 GMT WEDNESDAY, JUNE 21 CLEVELAND, United States - Federal Reserve Bank of Cleveland President Loretta Mester speaks during welcome social before the Policy Summit 2023: Communities Thriving in a Changing Economy" conference hosted by the Federal Reserve Bank of Cleveland, in Cleveland, Ohio - 2000 GMT

OTTAWA - The Bank of Canada releases its monetary policy deliberations held before its June 7 rate decision. - 1730 GMT THURSDAY, JUNE 22 CLEVELAND, United States - Federal Reserve Bank of Cleveland President Loretta Mester speaks before the Policy Summit 2023: Communities Thriving in a Changing Economy" conference hosted by the Federal Reserve Bank of Cleveland, in Cleveland, Ohio - 1400 GMT BERN - Swiss National Bank (SNB) Financial Stability Report - 0430 GMT BERN - Swiss National Bank (SNB) Monetary policy assessment with news conference - 0730 GMT OSLO - Norway Central Bank holds press conference - Interest rate decision and Monetary Policy Report 2/23 - 0830 GMT LONDON - Bank of England announces rate decision and publishes the minutes of the meeting, after the rate decision - 1100 GMT BERLIN - General Council meeting of the ECB in Frankfurt FRIDAY, JUNE 23

CLEVELAND, United States - Federal Reserve Bank of Cleveland President Loretta Mester gives closing remarks before the Policy Summit 2023: Communities Thriving in a Changing Economy" conference hosted by the Federal Reserve Bank of Cleveland, in Cleveland, Ohio. - 1740 GMT SUNDAY, JUNE 25 TOKYO - Bank of Japan to release summary of opinions from board members at its Jun. 15-16 policy meeting - 2350 GMT WEDNESDAY, JUNE 28 STOCKHOLM - Riksbank holds monetary policy meeting 3 - 0700 GMT THURSDAY, JUNE 29 STOCKHOLM - Swedish Central Bank announces interest rate decision. June 2023 Monetary policy report will be published - 0730 GMT

