IPL 2023: Lucknow Super Giants registers their lowest powerplay against Sunrisers Hyderabad

LSG have scored their lowest powerplay score twice in the ongoing tournament, they scored the same runs in the match against Delhi Capitals.

ANI | Updated: 13-05-2023 20:19 IST | Created: 13-05-2023 20:19 IST
Quinton de Kock (Image: IPL) . Image Credit: ANI
Lucknow Super Giants registered their lowest score in the Powerplay against Sunrisers Hyderabad in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 match on Saturday. After losing an early wicket, LSG managed to add just 30/1 to the scoreboard, the lowest in their IPL history at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium.

LSG have scored their lowest powerplay score twice in the ongoing tournament, they added the same runs in the match against Delhi Capitals after 6 overs. Lucknow had registered the second-lowest runs on the scoreboard in the powerplay overs against Chennai Super Kings at 31/3 in the same 2023 season of IPL.

However, with the combined batting performance of young Prerak Mankad, Nicholas Pooran and Marcus Stoinis, LSG won comfortably against SRH by seven wickets. Prerak Mankad gave a solid base to SRH with his outstanding knock of 64 off 45 balls. Marcus Stoinis then scored a quick 40 off 25 balls and after him, Nicholas Pooran finished the match with his explosive 44 off just 13 balls.

Glenn Philips, Mayank Markande and Abhishek Sharma took one wicket each. Choosing to bat, SRH started their batting slow and steady but their first wicket came early in the 2.1.

Klaasen scored a brilliant 47 off 29 balls and Samad helped him with his 37 off 25 balls. with their knocks, SRH were able to give 183 targets to LSG. Krunal Pandya was the pick of the bowler for LSG as he took two wickets conceding 24 runs. Yudhvir Singh, Avesh Khan, Yash Thakur and Amit Mishra took one wicket each.

Brief scores: Sunrisers Hyderabad 182/6 (Heinrich Klaasen 47, Abdul Samad 37, Krunal Pandya 2/24) vs Lucknow Super Giants 185/3 (Prerak Mankad 64, Nicholas Pooran 44, Glenn Philips 1/10) (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

