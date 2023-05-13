Left Menu

Rugby- Champions Stormers book URC final place with win over Connacht

Flyhalf Manie Libbok scored two tries as the defending champion Stormers held off a second-half fightback from Irish side Connacht to win 43-25 on Saturday and book a second successive final berth in the United Rugby Championship. The Stormers now wait for the winner of Saturday's second semi-final between Leinster and Munster in Dublin.

Reuters | Updated: 13-05-2023 21:28 IST | Created: 13-05-2023 21:28 IST
- Flyhalf Manie Libbok scored two tries as the defending champion Stormers held off a second-half fightback from Irish side Connacht to win 43-25 on Saturday and book a second successive final berth in the United Rugby Championship. The Cape Town-based Stormers scored six tries in all as wing Angelo Davids, replacement scrumhalf Paul De Wet, loose-forward Marcel Theunissen and centre Ruhan Nel also breached the Connacht defence in front of 47,000 raucous home fans.

Connacht rallied from 20-8 down to pull within four points of the Stormers going into the final 15 minutes, scoring tries through wing Mack Hansen, loose-forwards Conor Oliver and Shamus Hurley-Langton and replacement back Byron Ralston, but they were unable to fully capitalise on multiple handling and set-piece errors by their hosts. The Stormers now wait for the winner of Saturday's second semi-final between Leinster and Munster in Dublin. If Leinster win they will host the final on May 27, otherwise it will return to Cape Town for the second year running.

Stormers defeated compatriots the Bulls 18-13 in the final last season in a competition that also includes sides from Italy, Scotland and Wales.

