Punjab Kings knock out Delhi Capitals with 31-run win
Spin twins Harpreet Brar and Rahul Chahar shared six wickets between them to power Punjab Kings to a 31-run win over Delhi Capitals in the IPL here on Saturday.
This was bottom-placed DC's eighth loss from 12 matches as they became the first team to be eliminated, while PBKS kept their playoff hopes alive, climbing to sixth spot.
David Warner smashed a 23-ball 50, his 60th fifty in the IPL, en route to his 54 (27b; 10x4, 1x6) to give DC's 168-run chase a flying start.
From being 69 for no loss in the power-play, DC came crashing down with Brar (4/30) and Chahar (2/16) ripping Delhi apart from seventh to 11th over.
Brar dismissed Warner with a successful review and there was no looking back as DC were restricted 136/8 on a slow-turner.
Put into bat, PBKS rode on Prabhsimran Singh's 103, his first century in the IPL, to post 167 for seven.
Veteran Indian pacer Ishant Sharma (2/27, 3 overs) claimed the prized scalps of Shikhar Dhawan (7) and Liam Livingstone (4), while left-arm spinner Axar Patel (1/27) dismissed the in-form Jitesh Sharma (5).
But Prabhsimran kept ticking along and hit 10 fours and six sixes in his 65-ball knock to help PBKS recover from being 45/3.
Sam Curran (20) gave him the support in the middle overs to stich a 72-run (54 balls) partnership.
Brief Scores: Punjab Kings: 167 for 7 in 20 overs (Prabhsimran Singh 103; Ishant Sharma 2/27).
Delhi Capitals: 136 for 8 in 20 overs (David Warner 54; Harpreet Brar 4/30, Rahul Chahar 2/16).
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Practising wide yorkers paid off: Ishant Sharma after match-winning 20th over against GT
"Our bowlers were amazing," says David Warner after victory against Gujarat Titans
"Our intention was to take on Mohammed Siraj," says DC captain David Warner after 7-wicket win over RCB
Prabhsimran Singh, Harpreet Brar's heroics seal 31-run victory for Punjab Kings against Delhi Capitals
Ishant Sharma completes 100 matches in IPL career