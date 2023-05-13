Soccer-Milan suffer shock 2-0 loss at Spezia

Two second-half goals secured lowly Spezia a shock 2-0 home win over AC Milan in Serie A on Saturday, condemning Stefano Pioli's side to their first league loss in two months and denting their top-four hopes. Spezia took the lead in the 75th minute following a corner, after Kelvin Amian's header bounced off the post and defender Przemyslaw Wisniewski netted on a rebound.

Midfielder Salvatore Esposito doubled the lead for relegation-threatened Spezia with a stunning free kick, which flew into the top left corner five minutes from time. Milan, who lost 2-0 at home to Inter Milan in the first leg of their Champions League semi-final on Wednesday, remained fifth with 61 points, two behind fourth-placed Inter who host Sassuolo later on Saturday.

Spezia are 18th on 30 points, level with 17th-placed Verona who have a game in hand.

