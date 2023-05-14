Left Menu

Warner blames batters' lack of application as DC are knocked out of play-off contention

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 14-05-2023 04:43 IST | Created: 14-05-2023 00:10 IST
Warner blames batters' lack of application as DC are knocked out of play-off contention
David Warner (Photo- ICC) Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Delhi Capitals captain David Warner rued his side's poor batting approach as they were knocked out of IPL play-offs contention after suffering a 31-run loss to Punjab Kings here on Saturday.

Chasing 168 on a slow-turner, the Australia left-handed batter gave DC a perfect start as his side reached 69 for no loss at the end of powerplay, but they crashed to 88 for 6 in 10.1 overs and were ultimately restricted to 136 for 8.

''The way we started and then losing six for 30, you are not going to win many games,'' Warner said at the post-match presentation.

''Another disappointing effort with the bat after the start we had.'' DC will play their two remaining matches for pride only.

''I think we found the right combination but we keep losing 4-5 wickets in the middle and that is something you cannot do at this level.'' He also rued the drop chance of Prabhsimran Singh who got a reprieve on 68 from Rilee Rossouw.

''A few dropped chances cost us a few runs,'' Warner said. ''You have to play with pride, belief in yourself and play with freedom,'' he said about DC's approach in the upcoming games.

On a difficult pitch where none of his team-mates crossed 20, Prabhsimran showed the way in his 65-ball 103. All praise for Prabhsimran, PBKS skipper Shikhar Dhawan said: ''I rate this knock quite high, playing that sort of a knock with that high strike-rate and the shots he has played against the turn as well -- it was amazing.'' Dhawan also hailed the spin duo of Harpreet Brar (4/30) and Rahul Chahar (2/16) and the pace bowling led beautifully by Nathan Ellis (2/26).

''Credit goes to the spinners and then the fast bowlers for closing it out.'' The win kept PBKS' slender playoff hopes alive.

''I like how the boys have taken responsibility. I am very happy with the way they are growing. This win gives us a lot of confidence.

''We know that we have to win both matches. We have to stay calm and focussed because staying calm and being focussed works for us.'' PBKS will play their remaining two matches -- against Delhi Capitals (May 17) and Rajasthan Royals (May 19) -- at Dharamsala.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: WHO declares end to mpox public health emergency; FDA issues marketing denial for 6,500 flavored e-cigarettes and more

Health News Roundup: WHO declares end to mpox public health emergency; FDA i...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: Eisai, Biogen Alzheimer's drug Leqembi would cost US Medicare up to $5 billion a year, study finds; US FDA advisers narrowly back Sarepta's Duchenne gene therapy for accelerated approval and more

Health News Roundup: Eisai, Biogen Alzheimer's drug Leqembi would cost US Me...

 Global
3
Cogito Tech Emerges as the Shining Star in the Global Data Annotation Industry

Cogito Tech Emerges as the Shining Star in the Global Data Annotation Indust...

 Global
4
Science News Roundup: Space startup partners with SpaceX to launch commercial space station; Argentina's Bioceres to expand GMO wheat sales via seed marketers

Science News Roundup: Space startup partners with SpaceX to launch commercia...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Internet of Things: Unlocking the Potential of a Connected World

The Amazon Forest: A Journey Through the Lungs of the Earth

Blockchain and Bitcoin: The Perfect Partnership for a Digital World

The Digital Divide: How Strong Digital Skills Can Create Job Opportunities in the Digital Age

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023