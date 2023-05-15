Left Menu

Ajax's game abandoned after smoke bombs thrown onto pitch in Dutch soccer league

Representative image Image Credit: ANI
Ajax's game at relegated Groningen was abandoned after smoke bombs were thrown onto the field.

Groningen was relegated last weekend after drawing 1-1 with the Go Ahead Eagles, ending a 23-year stay in the top-tier Eredivisie.

Just minutes after Sunday's game began, fans started to throw fireworks onto the pitch, leading to the referee halting the match and players being taken off the field for about 15 minutes.

The game restarted but was soon abandoned after fireworks continued to be thrown.

Ajax players later went out to applaud the away supporters, with the club fourth in the standings as Feyenoord wrapped up the title on Sunday.

Last month, former Everton midfielder Davy Klaassen was hit on the head by an object thrown from the crowd during the Dutch Cup semifinal game between Ajax and Feyenoord.

