Left Menu

Tennis-Swiatek at home on clay but wants success on all surfaces

Iga Swiatek said she feels most comfortable on clay but the world number one hopes to emulate her idol Rafa Nadal and win titles on all surfaces to become one of the game's greats.

Reuters | Updated: 15-05-2023 10:13 IST | Created: 15-05-2023 10:12 IST
Tennis-Swiatek at home on clay but wants success on all surfaces
Iga Swiatek Image Credit: ANI

Iga Swiatek said she feels most comfortable on clay but the world number one hopes to emulate her idol Rafa Nadal and win titles on all surfaces to become one of the game's greats. The 21-year-old won the French Open in 2020 and 2022 and has also proven herself on hard surfaces, winning the U.S. Open last year. Grasscourts are a different story, however, the Pole failing to go beyond the fourth round at Wimbledon.

"I think if you want to be the best in tennis, you have to play well on all these surfaces," Swiatek said following her 6-2 6-0 win over Lesia Tsurenko at the Italian Open on Sunday. "I'm lucky enough to have the grasscourt season only for three weeks, but I'm still getting it. I know it's an important part of the tour and I should be better at it."

Swiatek pointed to the example of Nadal, who has been the dominant men's player on clay over the last two decades with 14 Roland Garros titles while also winning multiple crowns at the other three majors. "As you can see, Rafa, he's called a claycourt specialist, but he won so many tournaments on hardcourts and grass as well. The goal is to be good everywhere," Swiatek said.

"There are always going to be players who feel more comfortable on clay or on hardcourts, so it's just a matter of the technique and being used to it." Swiatek, who has won her last 13 matches in Rome, will take on Donna Vekic later on Monday for a place in the quarter-finals.

 

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
What’s a Luddite? An expert on technology and society explains

What’s a Luddite? An expert on technology and society explains

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: FDA issues marketing denial for 6,500 flavored e-cigarettes; G7 plans new vaccine effort for developing nations, Yomiuri reports and more

Health News Roundup: FDA issues marketing denial for 6,500 flavored e-cigare...

 Global
3
China's Oppo decides to shut down chip development unit

China's Oppo decides to shut down chip development unit

China
4
Health News Roundup: Eisai, Biogen Alzheimer's drug Leqembi would cost US Medicare up to $5 billion a year, study finds; US FDA advisers narrowly back Sarepta's Duchenne gene therapy for accelerated approval and more

Health News Roundup: Eisai, Biogen Alzheimer's drug Leqembi would cost US Me...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Top FinTech Disruptions: Shaping the Future of Finance

The Future is Now: How Humans and AI are Collaborating to Change the World

The Internet of Things: Unlocking the Potential of a Connected World

The Amazon Forest: A Journey Through the Lungs of the Earth

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023