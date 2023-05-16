Left Menu

Soccer-Milan's Bennacer out for six months after knee surgery

Bennacer has played 40 games in all competitions this season, registering three goals and two assists. Milan take on Inter in the return leg of the semi-final at San Siro later on Tuesday.

Reuters | Updated: 16-05-2023 18:48 IST | Created: 16-05-2023 18:03 IST
Soccer-Milan's Bennacer out for six months after knee surgery
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

AC Milan midfielder Ismael Bennacer has been ruled out for at least six months after having surgery on his right knee, the Serie A club said on Tuesday. Algeria international Bennacer, 25, was substituted in the 17th minute of his side's 2-0 Champions League semi-final first leg defeat by Inter Milan last week.

Milan said Bennacer had surgery in Lyon on Tuesday morning to repair the cartilage lesion in his right knee. Bennacer has played 40 games in all competitions this season, registering three goals and two assists.

Milan take on Inter in the return leg of the semi-final at San Siro later on Tuesday. Manchester City host Real Madrid in the other semi on Wednesday with their tie level at 1-1.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Toddlers hospitalised after eating cannabis cookies

Toddlers hospitalised after eating cannabis cookies

 Israel
2
Juno preps for close flyby of Jupiter’s volcanic moon Io

Juno preps for close flyby of Jupiter’s volcanic moon Io

 Global
3
Teleport partners with Pradhaan Air to penetrate Indian market

Teleport partners with Pradhaan Air to penetrate Indian market

 India
4
Science News Roundup: SpaceX hires former NASA human spaceflight chief for Starship role

Science News Roundup: SpaceX hires former NASA human spaceflight chief for S...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Powering Corporate Success: Unleashing the Benefits of Solar Energy

The Battle for Your Lungs: Cigarettes vs Vaping Health Effects Unveiled

The Top FinTech Disruptions: Shaping the Future of Finance

The Future is Now: How Humans and AI are Collaborating to Change the World

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023