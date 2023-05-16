Left Menu

Cycling-Cort out-sprints breakaway rivals to win Giro stage 10

Denmark's Magnus Cort completed his Grand Tour Slam with a maiden victory at the Giro d'Italia in Tuesday's stage 10, out-sprinting Derek Gee and Alessandro de Marchi after a rain-soaked 196-km ride from Scandiano to Viareggio.

Reuters | Updated: 16-05-2023 21:46 IST | Created: 16-05-2023 21:25 IST
Cycling-Cort out-sprints breakaway rivals to win Giro stage 10
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Denmark's Magnus Cort completed his Grand Tour Slam with a maiden victory at the Giro d'Italia in Tuesday's stage 10, out-sprinting Derek Gee and Alessandro de Marchi after a rain-soaked 196-km ride from Scandiano to Viareggio. The trio held off a group that included Mark Cavendish to set up a three-way sprint, with Cort timing his move perfectly to take the win.

Cort has won two stages at the Tour de France and six at the Vuelta a Espana, and completed the Grand Tour stage sweep with his first Giro victory on his second appearance in the race. Canada's Gee (Israel-PremierTech) and Italian De Marchi (Jayco-AlUla) finished second and third, respectively.

Geraint Thomas maintained his two-second lead over Primoz Roglic after both riders finished in the peloton, 51 seconds behind Cort. Thomas inherited the leader's maglia rosa jersey after pre-race favourite Remco Evenepoel had to withdraw after testing positive for COVID-19.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Toddlers hospitalised after eating cannabis cookies

Toddlers hospitalised after eating cannabis cookies

 Israel
2
Juno preps for close flyby of Jupiter’s volcanic moon Io

Juno preps for close flyby of Jupiter’s volcanic moon Io

 Global
3
Teleport partners with Pradhaan Air to penetrate Indian market

Teleport partners with Pradhaan Air to penetrate Indian market

 India
4
Science News Roundup: SpaceX hires former NASA human spaceflight chief for Starship role

Science News Roundup: SpaceX hires former NASA human spaceflight chief for S...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Powering Corporate Success: Unleashing the Benefits of Solar Energy

The Battle for Your Lungs: Cigarettes vs Vaping Health Effects Unveiled

The Top FinTech Disruptions: Shaping the Future of Finance

The Future is Now: How Humans and AI are Collaborating to Change the World

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023