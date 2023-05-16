Left Menu

Soccer-Manager and player behaviour not good enough, says referees' chief Webb

The behaviour of players and managers towards match officials has not been good enough this season, English referees' chief Howard Webb said on Tuesday as he called for a stronger approach to address the issue.

Soccer-Manager and player behaviour not good enough, says referees' chief Webb
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

The behaviour of players and managers towards match officials has not been good enough this season, English referees' chief Howard Webb said on Tuesday as he called for a stronger approach to address the issue. A number of Premier League managers have faced touchline bans this season, including Liverpool's Juergen Klopp, Marco Silva of Fulham and Brighton & Hove Albion's Roberto De Zerbi.

"We need everybody in the game supporting a movement towards a more respectful environment," he told the BBC. "It's clear it has not been good enough. Everybody acknowledges we need to be stronger in dealing with behaviours, not at the acceptable level."

Webb added that there was a shared desire among all parties involved to address the issue. "I get the sense there is a stronger desire now than before for this to happen," he said. "We have a great product and a great league and we don't need some of the behaviour we have seen to continue."

