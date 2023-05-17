Left Menu

"Really clever footballer," Liverpool captain Jordan Henderson on Cutis Jones

"Really clever footballer," Liverpool captain Jordan Henderson on Cutis Jones
Liverpool captain Jordan Henderson has praised the young English midfielder Curtis Jones after his recent performances for the Reds in the Premier League. The Liverpool Academy graduate was named the Man of the Match for his impressive performance against Leicester City at the King Power Stadium on Tuesday. He scored a brace in three minutes to hand Liverpool a two-goal advantage in the first half of the game.

"Everything that he has been doing with and without the ball: with the ball it speaks for itself, he rarely gives it away, he's great in tight spaces, a really clever footballer, the goals he scored were outstanding," Jordan Henderson said while speaking to Liverpoolfc.com. As a midfielder Jones not only works towards creating and scoring goals, but he also applies pressure on the opponents when his team doesn't have the ball.

"But also the work-rate without the ball has been key over the last few weeks. He is a great athlete, when he loses it or when we lose it he wins the ball back really quickly for us and his counter-press has been brilliant. He has been a really big plus for us over these last few weeks for sure." "It definitely helps to get a run of games in the team. It's hard when you are coming in for one game, when you are coming on as a sub and things like that. But Curt has had a good run of games and I think you can see the confidence and how that has helped him these past few weeks, definitely."

Liverpool's 3-0 victory against the Foxes brought them one step closer towards UEFA Champions League qualification. They are one point away from moving into the Top 4 Spots of the Premier League table with just three games left to play. "Yeah, just concentrate on the performance from ourselves, keep the performance level up and hopefully we can try to win the next two games, which will be tough, and then see where we are at the end of the season," Henderson concluded. (ANI)

