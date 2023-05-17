Sergio Lobera appointed Odisha FC head coach on two-year deal

Spain's Sergio Lobera, who has been associated with FC Goa and Mumbai City FC in the Indian Super League in the past, was appointed as the new head coach of the Odisha FC side on a two-year deal, club announced on Wednesday.

The club stated that appointment of the Spanish coach has been made with the aim of ''elevating their status next season'', with the Odisha FC winning the Super Cup this year and securing a spot in the AFC Cup Group Stage.

''Sergio Lobera's reputation precedes him, having already left an indelible mark on the Indian football landscape during his previous stints with FC Goa and Mumbai City FC in the ISL,'' the club said. ''Lobera's arrival brings a wealth of experience and a proven track record of success, making him an ideal candidate to lead Odisha FC to greater heights,'' the statement added.

Lobera has spent four seasons as a coach in India, with three of them at FC Goa, having joined the club in 2017 and taking them into the ISL playoffs for three seasons in a row. The Gaurs clinched the League Shield in his final season and also finished at the top. In 2019, FC Goa won the Super Cup too. ''This remarkable achievement showcased Lobera's ability to build a cohesive and competitive squad capable of challenging for top honors,'' the release said. With Mumbai City FC, Lobera won the ISL League Winners' Shield in his first season at the club. ''With his vast knowledge of Indian football and his proven ability to shape winning teams, Lobera is poised to guide Odisha FC towards a brighter future. His tactical acumen, coupled with an emphasis on attacking and possession-based football, will undoubtedly be welcomed by players and fans alike. Lobera's arrival signals a new era for Odisha FC,'' the club expressed further. The Odisha FC president Raj Athwal said: ''His appointment is an important moment for the club which signifies the direction and aspiration we want to head towards.''

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)